Registration Opens For KIAHF's Arabian Peninsula Horse Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Registration for the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival's (KIAHF) Arabian Peninsula Horse Show is open until January 14.

The fourth edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from February 1 to 11.

To register for participation, interested individuals can visit the festival's official website at kiahf. Late entries will be accepted during the extended registration period from January 15 to 16.

Programme of the festival includes: Global Champions Arabians Tour, set to run from February 1 to 5. Stemming from the Global Champions' platform, this tour introduces an exclusive Arabian Horse Championship hosted in state-of-the-art venues located in iconic locations. It also boasts the highest prize money ever offered in the sport. The Arabian Horse Auction is scheduled for February 4, and the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show will be from February 8 to 11.

In an earlier interview with The Peninsula, Cultural Village Foundation - Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed the significance of the event. With over 500 horses representing more than 11 countries, he described the festival as a monumental occasion.

Al Sulaiti highlighted how KIAHF has become a distinctive hallmark within the series of Katara festivals, enriching Qatar's equestrian heritage in a manner befitting the nation's ancient history.“KIAHF is presented in a more distinctive way, befitting the ancient history of Qatar and enriching the authentic heritage of Qatari equestrian sport.” The festival, a collaborative effort by Katara, Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, and Qatar Equestrian Federation, aims to celebrate Qatar's rich equestrian heritage and elevate its global presence.

KIAHF includes competitions such as the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show, the Arabian Horse Auction, and the renowned Title Show, solidifying its status as one of the most sought-after horse festivals worldwide.

The festival aims to promote Qatar, which is a pioneer in breeding purebred Arabians, as a world-class hub for horses and equestrian sports; enhance the country's standing in this discipline; boost the confidence and pride of owners by presenting them with opportunities to participate in the various prestigious Arabian horse shows organised; and uphold the culture of“modernisation and originality” in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.