Weekly Draw Winners Of Mall Millionaire Campaign Revealed

Winners of week 1 and Week 2 get to take home cars, Lulu shopping trolleys and gift vouchers worth 20000 AED. 'Mall Millionaire' takes place until January 6th, 2024, across thirteen participating malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Property a part of LuLu Group International revealed the winners of the Mall Millionaire 3.0 weekly draws where shoppers from thirteen malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra won exciting prizes in the most exciting shopping event of the year which has AED One Million as grand prize and a Forthing T5 EVO cars every week along with many other exciting prizes.

First and second week winners Priya Rai and Jasem Alali walk away with a brand new Forthing T5 EVO car each. At the end of week one, seven winners took home Lulu trolleys and another seven won gift vouchers worth AED 20,000.00 each. Week two saw another twelve winners where six winners took home AED 20,000 each loaded on Laka Gift Cards, while the other six won free LuLu Trolley.

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments and Property a part of LuLu Group International revealed the winners said,“Our shoppers are thrilled to win fantastic daily prizes at our 13 participating malls. We have two more weeks of daily and weekly draws that shoppers can enjoy during the campaign and win big prizes. We are seeing great success thanks to the attractive discounts, amazing prizes, and the tempting deals at the malls along with many activities catering to our visitors entertainment.”

Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments and Property a part of LuLu Group International added,“We at Line Investments, Lulu Group extend our heartfelt congratulations to the recent winners of our weekly draw. The launch of the Mall Millionaire campaign has been met with an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from our shoppers, visitors, and tenants alike. We are delighted to see such positive engagement with the campaign. I invite everyone to dive into the excitement of the Mall Millionaire campaign for a chance to win fabulous prizes, like the 20,000 AED Laka card, free Lulu trolleys, and five T5 Evo Car by Forthing and a grand prize of AED 1 Million towards the end campaign. I hope fortune smiles upon all our shoppers!”

Participating malls include Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360 degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets .