Sharmila’S Son To Tie Knot With Girlfriend Next Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) Y. S. Raja Reddy, son of YSR Telangana Party President Y. S. Sharmila, will tie the knot with his girlfriend Atluri Priya on February 17, 2024.

The engagement is scheduled on January 18.

Sharmila announced this through a post on 'X' on Monday.

"Wishing everyone a blessed 2024! Delighted to share the news of my son YS Raja Reddy's engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18th, with their wedding set for February 17th, 2024," wrote Sharmila, daughter of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

"Tomorrow, we'll visit YSR ghat at Idupulapaya, accompanied by the soon-to-be bride and groom, to present the first invitation card and seek Dad's blessings," wrote Sharmila.

Raja Reddy and Priya met while pursuing their masters in the US and have been in love for the last four years. Both are currently settled in the US.

While Raja Reddy works in a leading software firm, Priya is said to be working as a financial analyst.

This will be an inter-caste marriage between two well-known families from Reddy and Kamma communities, two most powerful and influential castes in Andhra Pradesh.

Priya is the granddaughter of Atluri Vijaya Venkata Prasad, a leading businessman from Kamma community.

YSR family is known for inter-caste and even inter-religious weddings. Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar is an evangelist.

--IANS

ms/uk