PM: We Pray New Year Would Bring Peace, Tranquility To Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh expressed his wishes on Sunday that the New Year would bring peace and tranquility to the Palestinian people and put an end to the aggression against Gaza."We welcome a new year, and our people in the Gaza Strip are still under brutal Israeli aggression," the prime minister said in a post on his official X account to mark the New Year."We pray to God that the New Year will be a year of goodness, peace, and tranquility for our people in Palestine, with the end of aggression, blockade, and occupation," Khasawneh added."May God bless our dear Jordan with goodness and strength, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Husseinf bin Abdullah II," the prime kinister concluded.