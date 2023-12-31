Tajikistan Reveals Timeline For Commissioning Third Unit Of Rogun HPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 1. Tajikistan aims to commission the third hydraulic power unit of the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) in 2025, the country's President Emomali Rahmon said during his address to the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan. Trend reports.

He pointed out that more than 5 billion somoni ($460 million) were allocated from the state budget for this purpose in 2023.

"Currently, 15,000 specialists and workers, along with 3,500 pieces of construction equipment, are involved in this significant project," Rahmon said.

The Rogun HPP is being constructed on the Vakhsh River. Upon completion, the Rogun dam, standing at a height of 335 meters, will become the tallest in the world. The power station is expected to have a capacity of 3,600 MW, making it the largest hydropower plant in Central Asia.

It is estimated that following its full commissioning, the Rogun HPP will generate an annual electricity output ranging from 13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours.