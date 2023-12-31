Tajikistan Reveals Timeline For Commissioning Third Unit Of Rogun HPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 1. Tajikistan
aims to commission the third hydraulic power unit of the Rogun
hydropower plant (HPP) in 2025, the country's President Emomali
Rahmon said during his address to the Supreme Assembly of
Tajikistan. Trend reports.
He pointed out that more than 5 billion somoni ($460 million)
were allocated from the state budget for this purpose in 2023.
"Currently, 15,000 specialists and workers, along with 3,500
pieces of construction equipment, are involved in this significant
project," Rahmon said.
The Rogun HPP is being constructed on the Vakhsh River. Upon
completion, the Rogun dam, standing at a height of 335 meters, will
become the tallest in the world. The power station is expected to
have a capacity of 3,600 MW, making it the largest hydropower plant
in Central Asia.
It is estimated that following its full commissioning, the Rogun
HPP will generate an annual electricity output ranging from 13 to
17 billion kilowatt-hours.
MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107672847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.