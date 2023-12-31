               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen Visit Martyrs' Families On Eve Of Holidays


12/31/2023 5:15:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instruction of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijan Army's servicemen visited martyrs' families in various regions of the republic on the eve of the holidays, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry .

The servicemen congratulated the members of martyrs' families on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, as well as enquired about their concerns.

During the meetings, medals of the martyr servicemen, awarded according to the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 7, 2023, were presented to their family members.

On the eve of the holidays, the graves of the martyrs were also visited and their memories were honoured with deep respect and reverence.

