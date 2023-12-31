Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen Visit Martyrs' Families On Eve Of Holidays

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instruction of Minister of Defense, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijan Army's servicemen visited martyrs'
families in various regions of the republic on the eve of the
holidays, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry .
The servicemen congratulated the members of martyrs' families on
the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, as well as
enquired about their concerns.
During the meetings, medals of the martyr servicemen, awarded
according to the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated November 7, 2023, were presented to their family
members.
On the eve of the holidays, the graves of the martyrs were also
visited and their memories were honoured with deep respect and
reverence.
