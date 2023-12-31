LIVE UPDATES: War, Hunger, Diseases Threaten Survival Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: With no end in sight to the deadliest Israeli military offensive on Gaza, Palestinians are also grappling with catastrophic hunger and diseases as well.

Dozens, mostly children and women, were martyred and wounded on Sunday in artillery shelling and airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation, which continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 86th day.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[12:10pm Doha Time] World Food Program warns of complete collapse of most basic services in Gaza

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned of the danger of a complete collapse of the most basic services and the occurrence of a famine in the Gaza Strip, in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip.

"As we count down to a new year, there is a different kind of countdown in Gaza," WFP wrote in X platform.

" We are racing against time to avert a complete collapse of even the most basic services and starvation for millions. Only a long-term ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access can end this," it added.

[10:45am Doha Time] Martyrs, wounded in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) stated that a number of citizens were martyred and wounded in a bombing that targeted two houses in the Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza, noting that the bombing also affected three mosques.

The occupation warplanes also fired machine guns east of Khan Yunis, while artillery shelling was renewed east of Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat.

A drone targeted a house west of Rafah, while a raid targeted the city of Deir al-Balah resulting in the death and injury of a number of citizens. The occupation artillery also fired shells towards the Al-Bureij, Al-Nuseirat, and Al-Maghazi camps.

The toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza by land, sea, and air rose to more than 21,672 martyrs and more than 56,000 injured since October 7, in addition to thousands of missing persons, 70% of whom are children and women.

[10am Doha Time] UNRWA: Gaza grappling with catastrophic hunger

Gaza is grappling with catastrophic hunger and nearly half of the population is at a risk of famine, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned.

"People are hungry and just desperate for food," Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza Thomas White said on X.

"40% of the population at risk of famine," he added.

"More regular supplies needed. We require safe and sustainable humanitarian access everywhere, including to the North of Gaza," White stressed.

The Israeli onslaught has left the Gaza Strip in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

[9:30am Doha Time] Yemeni ministry refutes Red Sea submarine cable claims

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that claims of“a threat to submarine cables passing through Bab-Rl Mandab [strait] are incorrect”, in a statement sent to journalists.

“Yemen's decision to prevent the passage of Israeli enemy ships does not concern ships belonging to international companies licensed by Maritime Affairs – Sana'a to execute marine cable works,” the ministry said, adding that ships“executing submarine cable works” should“obtain the necessary permits and approvals”.

The ministry said it was responding to claims that had been made by social media accounts and media outlets“affiliated” with Israel.

“The approach of the Yemeni government is to focus on building and development telecom and internet services,” the ministry added.

[9am Doha Time] Monitor says 23 fighters killed in attacks on Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says,“The number of people killed by air strikes, believed to be carried out by Israeli forces, has risen to 23.”

The UK-based organisation added that those people killed in the air raids on al-Bokamal, Syria included five Syrians and six Iraqis.

The reports come after Israeli air raids earlier targeted Aleppo, Syria.