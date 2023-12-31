Doha Festival City Announced Diamond Sponsor For Shop Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City has announced its Diamond sponsorship for Shop Qatar 2024, the country's largest annual shopping festival, taking place from January 1 to 27 in 2024, and organised by Visit Qatar.

Shoppers and visitors can enhance their shopping experience during Shop Qatar at Doha Festival City, where fun meets fashion for the whole family. They can dive into a shopping fiesta with exclusive deals, dazzling performances, and exciting prizes, including a Land Rover Defender 90 Coupe which will be displayed at Doha Festival City's luxury court.

The festival promises a dynamic experience with live shows, interactive activities, and a myriad of vibrant attractions strategically placed throughout the mall to cater to families and kids.

Adding to the thrill, the festival introduces“Shop more... Save more!” with offers and discounts across over 500 stores, many of which will be offering special sales and deals – an enticing proposition for shoppers.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, shares his excitement about Shop Qatar 2024, emphasizing,“Shop Qatar 2024 at Doha Festival City is not just a shopping festival; it's a vibrant celebration of the extensive offers, discounts, and unparalleled shopping experience we provide.

“We are proud to partner with Shop Qatar and Visit Qatar again to offer our visitors an unforgettable shopping extravaganza. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional shopping opportunities, fostering cultural connections, and creating moments that leave a lasting impression on the hearts of our visitors.”

At the heart of the festival, Doha Festival City brings forth the mantra, 'Shop More... Play more!', presenting“The Miraculous Show” at The Village – a captivating experience inspired by the popular animated series featuring the iconic Ladybug and Cat Noir. In addition to live dynamic performances, themed games, interactive activities, and exclusive photo opportunities, visitors can redeem access to the Miraculous Activity Zone at the Village for every QR100 spent.

Moreover, visitors can immerse themselves in an exclusive gaming experience while seizing the opportunity to drive away in a brand-new Land Rover Defender and win exciting cash prizes. It is a simple formula: 'Shop More... Win more!' Shop Qatar transforms the concept of“luck.”

Visitors who spend at least QR200 at participating shops can redeem their receipts at the redemption gaming booths located in the Entertainment Node and near Cup of Joe. This redemption offers the chance to enter weekly raffles to win a Land Rover Defender and cash prizes.

Additionally, for every QR200 spent, they can participate in engaging games for a chance to win vouchers redeemable at Doha Festival City's stores.

The festival will culminate with a grand closing ceremony on January 27 at The Village, featuring the last Mega Raffle Draw and an awards ceremony presented by special hosts, along with a special performance.

Prizes will include a luxurious Land Rover Defender 90 Coupe, thrilling giveaways dispensed by hosts through engaging interactive contests, and cash prizes of diverse values. Among the winners, three fortunate individuals will each secure QR10,000 , two winners will claim QR20,000 each, and one winner will get QR 50,000

In a gesture of appreciation, Visit Qatar is set to recognise shopping malls and their distinguished team members during the 'Mall & Retail Awards' ceremony, strategically timed to coincide with the culmination of Shop Qatar 2024.