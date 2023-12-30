Forty Four Sri Lankans In UAE Pardoned

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Forty four Sri Lankans who were in different prisons across the United Arab Emirates have been pardoned by a Royal order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has formally conveyed to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi that these Sri Lankan prisoners received pardon by the Royal order on the occasion of the 52nd National Day of the UAE that fell on 02 December.

The pardoning of the Sri Lankan prisoners comes in the wake of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's recent visit to the UAE to attend the COP 28 and in the context of the strong bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

It is expected that pardoning of the Sri Lankan detainees would contribute to further strengthen these friendly relations, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

These forty four Sri Lankans who have received the Royal pardon will be repatriated to Sri Lanka by the Government of the United Arab Emirates in due course.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi will collaboratively coordinate with the United Arab Emirates Government authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka to ensure their safe repatriation.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi Udaya Indrarathne wishes to extend his deep appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates, and its Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior for making arrangements to pardon these Sri Lankans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka appreciates the empathy and generosity shown by the leadership of the UAE in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)