Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: All You Need To Know About Stoppages, Timings, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtuallyinaugurate the first journey of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, as notified by the Central Railway a statement released on Friday, the CR mentioned that the PM will conduct the virtual flagging off of the 8-coach service during an event at the refurbished Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported Modi in Ayodhya LIVETimingThe inaugural run of the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train is expected to commence at around 11 am from Jalna in the Marathwada region, with an estimated arrival in Mumbai at 6:45 pm to the provided details, the train will make stops at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) at 11:55 am, Manmad Junction at 1:44 pm, Nasik Road at 2:44 pm, Kalyan Junction at 5:06 pm, Thane at 5:28 pm, and Dadar at 5:50 pm before reaching its final destination, CSMT in Mumbai Read: First-ever Amrit Bharat Express inauguration in Ayodhya. 5 things we know about the 'jerk-free' trains | Watch videoIn its regular run from January 1, the train will leave CSMT at 1:10 pm and reach Jalna at 8:30 pm, while from January 2, it will depart from Jalna at 5:05 am and reach CSMT at 11:55am Railway, however, has not given details of the fare structure of the new service, which will run on all days except Wednesday, PTI reported stationsAddressing a press conference, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Neeti Sarkar of Nanded division, of which Jalna is a part, said,“the service will connect important cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nashik to areas like Thane and Mumbai.”Also Read: Ayodhya Airport: PM to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki airport today | 5 facts“It will boost visits to sites like the Rajur Ganapati Temple in Jalna, Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga along with Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Shirdi near Manmad. The train, with 530 seats, will take 6 hours 50 minutes to cover the distance, which will be of great convenience to people,” Sarkar said Read: Ayodhya Dham Junction: 'Station is built according to culture of our country,' says Ashwini VaishnawWhile Jalna has a thriving steel sector, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has MSME hubs as well as the upcoming AURIC industrial city said the train has a“black box” like those in aircraft which will record the activity in the driver's cab. It will be vital for probes into any untoward incident, including accidents, she added train will consist of one Executive Chair Car and seven Chair Cars Read: Ram Mandir consecration preparations in pics: Flowers, lights give 'divine look' to Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visitAccording to the CR release,“It is Maharashtra's 7th Vande Bharat service, six of which are operated on the CR network. It will be the 5th Vande Bharat service to run from Mumbai.”(With inputs from PTI)

