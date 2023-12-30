Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



Jan 3: Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support for his bid to become House speaker during the chamber's first round of voting.

Jan 5: Supreme Court of India stopped Uttarakhand High Court's order to demolish around 4 thousand houses that would result in evicting around 50 thousand people mostly Muslims in Haldwani district of north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Jan 7: The US House of Representatives elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as the nation's 55th speaker after 15 ballots.

Jan 16: Germany defense minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned her position.

Jan 17: Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced stepping down, after being removed by ruling communist party in a wide range campaign to fight corruption in the country.

Jan 17: Germany announced appointing Boris Pistorius as the country's new defense minister.

Jan 18: European Parliament elected in a secret ballot in Strasbourg Marc Angel from Luxembourg as its Vice President.

Jan 19: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern resigned her position as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Jan 22: Pakistan Election Commission announced appointing Mohsen Ridha as interim prime minister in Punjab province, after the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

Jan 22: New Zealand Labour party elected Chris Hipkins as new leader of the party and the country's 41 Prime Minister, to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Jan 25: Christine Carla Kangaloo won the election as President of Trinidad and Tobago.

Jan 26: The US imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former president Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara and the current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno, accusing both of being involved in "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions" in their country.

Jan 27: US President Joe Biden appointed former White House coronavirus coordinator and president counselor Jeff Zients as the White House Chief of Staff.

Jan 29: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Conservative Party Chair Nadhim Zahawi after an independent investigation into his tax affairs.

Feb 1: European Commission announced the appointment of Marion Lalisse as its new Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred.

Feb 2: US President Joe Biden confirmed that the director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese will quit office.

Feb 6: EU Council announced extending the mandate of Sven Koopmans, EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, for two years.

Feb 7: UK announced the creation of four new departments, to minimize inflation, grow the economy and reduce energy cost.

Feb 10: The White House announced that Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will leave and be replaced with Ben LaBolt.

Feb 13: Candidates of Italy's ruling right wing won presidency for Lazio and Lombardy regions.

Feb 14: Republican Nikki Haley, Former Washington Ambassador at the UN, runs for US president against former President Donald Trump

Feb 15: Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party.

Feb 15: Nikos Christodoulides won the Cyprus presidential election.

Feb 27: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Windsor Framework replaces the old Northern Ireland Protocol and provides "a new legal and constitutional framework" for the UK.

Feb 28: President Joe Biden announced appointing Julie Su as Secretary of Labor Department, to succeed Marty Walsh.

March 1: Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of Nigeria's presidential election.

March 7: Petr Pavel elected as Czech Republic's president.

March 7: Vo Van Thuong elected as Vietnam new president.

March 8: In celebration of International Women's Day 2023, IAEA Director General Grossi launched the "IAEA Lise Meitner Programme", which provides scholarships for Master's programmes in nuclear related studies for women.

March 9: The French Senate voted to raise retirement age from 62 to 64.

March 10: Belgian government banned its employees from using social media app (TikTok) on their work computers, tablets and smartphones.

March 10: Chinese President Xi Jinping was unanimously re-elected as president for a third term.

March 10: The French government resorted to the constitution to pass the highly controversial pension reform bill.

March 10: King Charles III granted Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh title.

March 20: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn dissolved parliament, paving the way for a general election.

March 21: Ram Chandra Paudel won Nepal's Presidential election.

March 27: Scottish National Party elected Hamza Yousaf as its leaders and Scotland's first minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

April 4: Japan announces the opening of a diplomatic mission to NATO.

April 4: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the agreement of NATO foreign ministers on a multi-year initiative to ensure Ukraine's ability to defend itself, providing nearly 150 billion euro (USD 165 billion) in support, including 65 billion euro (USD 71 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

April 4: India pledges all assistance to Bhutan in order to help it achieve social and economic development.

April 4: The British Information Commissioner's Office fined the Chinese social network TikTok, owned by ByteDance, 127 million pounds (USD 16 million), for failing to protect children's privacy.

April 4: Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg announces Finland's accession to the alliance, becoming its 31st member.

April 4: A judge in the New York City suburb of Manhattan announced the release of former US President Donald Trump pending a case in a historic precedent for US presidents.

April 5: Italy and Spain agree their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine and to work jointly to amend the European Financial Stability Treaty and to address the issue of migration.

April 5: Jakov Milatovic is elected President of the Republic of Montenegro.

April 7: The United States and Brazil agree to maintain open dialogue and work together to promote stability, prosperity, and security in the Western Hemisphere.

April 11: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appoints Matthew Miller as the new State Department Spokesperson, succeeding outgoing Spokesperson Ned Price to join the team working directly with Secretary Blinken.

April 12: The Belgian judiciary issues the conditional release of former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, and orders her to be placed under house arrest pending trial in corruption cases.

April 15: French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a controversial legal amendment bill to raise the country's retirement age by two years.

April 21: The British Prime Minister announces the appointment of Oliver Dowden as Deputy Prime Minister, succeeding the former MP and Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, who resigned after an independent investigation into official complaints that convicted him of moral harassment with employees.

April 24: Mohammad Shahabuddin sworn as president of Bangladesh.

April 25: US President Joe Biden announces his candidacy for a second term in the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.

April 26: The British House of Commons approves the illegal immigration bill, which allows the Home Office detaining clandestine immigrants and deporting them to their countries or to other destinations.

April 27: Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is re-elected President of the friendly Republic of Cuba for a second term.

May 6: King Charles III Saturday was officially crowned monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and other Commonwealth realms.

May 7: Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced his resignation amid political crisis.

May 9: UK announced fu





