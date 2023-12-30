A FEAST FOR THE SENSES: 13 WAYS TO EAT YOUR WAY AROUND THIS DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Embark upon a culinary adventure like no other this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and explore its diverse collection of delicious foodie experiences across the city.



Whether you crave sensational sushi, truffle ice-cream, gourmet burgers, Asian delicacies, Indian street food, or Japanese Peruvian cuisine, DSF has it all. Spanning 38 days until January 14, 2024, this year's DSF is back and bigger than ever, offering an extraordinary gastronomy line-up that will delight food enthusiasts across Dubai. From the vibrant Bluewaters to bustling Downtown Dubai, the luxurious Jumeirah and trendy Dubai Design District (d3), to the scenic Hatta and lively Global Village, every corner of the city is infused with delectable options for every palate. Embark on a culinary journey that caters to all preferences, featuring budget-friendly street stalls, international gastronomical delights, family-friendly restaurants, and gourmet cuisines from around the world. This DSF is a food lover's paradise, promising unforgettable dining experiences at every turn. Here’s a taster of what’s on offer to whet your appetite:



Bountiful options at Bluewaters



Bluewaters boasts an impressive selection of more than a dozen remarkable dining destinations. Among them, you'll discover This is Hotdog, a delightful eatery offering sliders, hotdogs, fries, and an array of delectable treats. The Pods is renowned for its outstanding pan-Asian cuisine, while The London Project combines eclectic dishes with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. For a refreshing pick-me-up, head to The Coffee Club, or indulge in the fusion of Brazilian and Lebanese flavours at the lively hangout Tete. SHI is a must-visit for gourmet Chinese cuisine, while Selfish Bull stands out as the ultimate American bar and grill experience. Mita is a popular spot for Indian street food, while London Slide is a funky restaurant celebrated for its mouthwatering sliders. At Leen's, you can savour innovative Latin American and Japanese dishes, while Ketch Up promises the ultimate burger indulgence. Ikra Caviar is renowned for its incredible sushi, and Gunaydin offers a delightful taste of Turkish fast food. DolceGreen specialises in healthy international cuisine, while Clay serves up a delicious blend of Japanese Peruvian flavors. Alici is a seafood lover's paradise with its irresistible menu of seafood delicacies, and 88Teerace is the go-to destination for Spanish favourites.





With such a diverse and exciting array of dining options, Bluewaters guarantees a memorable culinary journey for every palate, with a side of awe-inspiring drone shows taking place every night until 14 January 2024, at 8pm and then 10pm.



A world of flavours at Global Village



Transport your taste buds and indulge in the world’s most exciting cuisines at Global Village this DSF. With more than 200 restaurants, cafes, street food kiosks and specialty concepts, it really is a foodie haven with something for everyone. This season don’t forget to try some of the special dining experiences that offer an extra taste of what the Global Village team is cooking including the Road of Asia; a unique pedestrian street bringing the atmosphere of the best Asian markets to Global Village with authentic products and crafts from 13 Asian countries including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Philippines and more.



Regional delights at the Gold Souk



At Dubai’s bustling Gold Souk, make sure to stop by Zanjabeel Cafeteria and savour the delicious cold-pressed beverages and authentic Iranian cuisine, or if you’re feeling adventurous, try the unique burgers. For more regional cuisine, visit Persian Kebab for some hearty meat-on-a-stick options with some mouthwatering sides.



Street stalls at Canteen X



A brand new addition to DSF, Canteen X brings a taste of Dubai, alongside epic experiences and activities, to Mushrif Park from now to 31 December 2023. Taking its cue from culinary veteran Beach Canteen, this innovative new dining pop will deliver great food and good times, all surrounded by nature, to become the ultimate hangout spot this month. Best of all, it’s free! Taking place from 4pm to 1am every day, there are more than 20 homegrown casual foodie concepts to explore across five different categories: Tuck into juicy sliders at Burgers Galore! featuring brands such as Maxzi the Good Food Shop, CRMBZ, Alien Burger, and BRGRS. Or head to the Sweet Station, home to delectable treats from Choco Fondue, House of Pops, Infuso Coffee, CraveBox, Chunk Bakehouse, Gelatone, and Boba Bae. Want a post-Gym fix? Head to the Protein Nation zone, which offers a savoury selection from The Meat Smokers, Mr. Crab, Sausage Saloon, and Medar. or dive into the Finger Food zone to satisfy their cravings with brands like Churros or Streat Fries. If it’s a taste of diverse flavours you’re looking for, head to the Taste The Culture zone, featuring Mamacita Latin Flavours, MiniBBQ, PizzaExpress, and Doloma.



Enjoy the city’s favourite food trucks at The Bay by Social



Make your way to Dubai Festival City Mall to explore the waterfront shopping destinations' latest chill-out spot - The Bay by Social, where visitors can experience a variety of food trucks, and mouthwatering bites. Get your fast-food fix at Doloma by Chef Shaheen, experience Japanese fusion at Stardaks by WAWA-Dining, tuck into some craving-satisfying baguettes at La Baguette De L'Entrecôte, indulge in chocolates, shakes and gourmet ice cream at Scoopi Café, or grab some stomach-filling street food at EETEN Urban Kitchen.



Grab a celebrity ice-cream



Make sure to stop by the gourmet ice cream eatery SMiZE & DREAM at Etisalat MOTB this DSF. Founded by Tyra Banks, SMiZE & Dream’s ice cream has a hidden truffle surprise in every cup, called the SMiZE PRiZE. Strategically located at the bottom of every luxurious serving, the SMiZE PRiZE is a tasty reward after some serious digging - a fun and delicious discovery that appeals to the kid in all of us.



Do a progressive dining experience at Etisalat MOTB



For more at Etisalat MOTB - the original alternative shopping concept for Dubai and now a cornerstone of DSF, you can find starters, mains, and delicious desserts – all in one setting. This year has a wide range of culinary experiences, with more than a dozen resident-favourite eateries offering a feast for the senses from 5 January 2024 until 14 January 2024 at (d3) Dubai Design District.



Sip on delicious, handcrafted beverages at Tiger Sugar, or experience the authentic taste of Asian street food at Streetery. Experience the bold flavours of authentic Thai food at Rosa’s Thai, or stop by Rare for some Michelin-quality, Japanese and Latin American-inspired dishes. Those with a big appetite should stop by Oddo’s Burgers – famed for its Wagyu cheeseburgers - or grab some local authentic dishes at Not So Guilty. For some upmarket cuisines, head homegrown high-end Southeast Asian restaurant Mamafri, which prides itself on only using the finest ingredients throughout its curated menu. Head to the vibrant food truck Mamacita for the delicious and diverse tastes of Latin American cuisine with a Mexican dance set on the side, or grab some Asian bits at Mama Rama. Tuck in to Belgium fries at Fritz for fresh seafood in a pan, visit Dynamitoz. Be sure to head to Club Mochi for some re-imagined classic desserts and bite into a mochi doughnut. Still not full? Swing by Casa Pons, a homegrown UAE business specialising in luxury food, including honey, chocolates, and their signature caramel pecans. Don’t forget to check out other cool concepts such as IRDK offering a multi sensorial experience, and Habibi X One Life.









Experience Dubai’s best burgers



Dubai may be home to some of the best burger choices in the world. From sliders to cheeseburgers to mouthwatering fries with all the toppings, tuck into some meaty marvels at Maxzi the Good Food Shop, CRMBZ, famed for its handcrafted buns, or Alien Burgers, which tops its patties with a top-secret sauce, and BRGRS at Canteen X. CRMBZ and Alien Burgers also feature at Etisalat MOTB, as does new Dubai-born brand JTBurgers, which promises to sate the hungriest of appetites.



Dine at d3



This DSF, The Name is offering up a specially-curated menu featuring a twist of Mediterranean classics. Japanese food enthusiasts can head to AkibaDori where they can find delicacies including crispy eggplant salad with crispy shrimps, wasabi prawns and black Angus donabe.



Healthy-conscious bites for the calorie-counters



For the calorie-counters and health-conscious eaters across the city, there are plenty of mouth watering options for you too. Expect the freshest whole food ingredients, spices and aromatic flavours at Vietnamese Foodies at Etisalat MOTB, which also offers vegan, keto, dairy-free, and gluten-free options. At d3, Toss&Co is serving up some delicious healthy bites such as Avo Smash toast, super salads, protein-filled power bowls and build-your-own wraps. Also at d3, try The Lighthouse where guests can eat, shop and socialise under one roof. Try their special tasting menu for just AED 130 for two courses, including a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, or AED 160 for three courses plus a beverage. Pick from dishes including a chicken superfood salad, tuna tartare, grilled octopus, chicken souvlaki, and seafood risotto.



Delicious food surrounded by nature at Hatta Festival at Wadi Hub and Leem Lake



Explore food-pop-up stalls at the all-new Hatta Festival at Wadi Hub and Leem Lake this DSF. Running from now until 31 December 2023, the two-week-long event will – aside from incredible festive lights, sporting events and family-friendly entertainment –showcase some incredible delectable eats, including homegrown concepts Saddle, Home Bakery and G.O.A.T.



Savour Mediterranean specialities at Al Seef



Heading to Al Seef to catch Dubai Lights? As well as watching the visual spectacular, make sure you stop by Skafos for some Mediterranean specialities including pan fried seabass, garlic butter chicken, beef carpaccio, tuna tartare, battered scampi and sailor style mussels.







Explore cuisine from all corners of the globe



Embark on a global culinary adventure this DSF and delight in flavours from around the world. From the vibrant streets of Peru to the traditional eateries of Japan, from the heartwarming dishes of England to the iconic American diner experience, and from the coastal delights of Mediterranean seafood to the delectable small plates of Spanish tapas, this DSF offers a diverse range of international cuisines to satisfy every craving. With a selection spanning from Asia to South America, Dubai boasts over a hundred remarkable spots where you can sample the diverse and delicious flavours of this DSF.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.

