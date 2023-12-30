187 Palestinians Killed In Past 24 Hours As Israeli Army Advanced Southward

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – At least 187 Palestinians were killed and 312 others were wounded, in Israeli air and ground attacks on the central and southern regions of the Gaza Strip, during the past 24 hours, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry, yesterday.

It raised the total death toll of Palestinians to 21,507, and injuries to 55,915, since the conflict broke out on Oct 7, the ministry added.

Over the past 24 hours, intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations continued from air, land, and sea, in most parts of the enclave, especially in the central and southern regions, said Palestinian security sources.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that, it is working with the Egyptian Red Crescent, to establish the first organised refugee camp in Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern part of the enclave.

The camp, in its initial stage, will contain 300 tents, and the capacity will later be expanded to reach 1,000 tents to hold the displaced in the south, the organisation said on the social media platform X.

Thousands of Palestinians have arrived in Rafah City in recent days, following the escalation of Israeli attacks in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, in the southern territory. Rafah has now become the most populated area in Gaza, with over 12,000 inhabitants per square kilometre, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that, its forces are deepening their advance in Khan Younis and are operating for the first time in the Khuza'a area on the eastern outskirts of the city.

“So far, the forces have eliminated Palestinian militants and attacked several targets, including tunnel openings, tunnel routes and sites for launching anti-tank missiles,” said Israeli spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

The Israeli army is operating in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, for the fourth consecutive day, and are liquidating Palestinian militants in it, said Adraee.

For several days, the Israeli army has been urging residents of the Deir al-Balah governorate in central Gaza to evacuate to southern areas.

The targeted evacuation area includes about 90,000 people and six shelters, accommodating about 61,000 internally displaced people, most of them from northern Gaza, according to UN estimates.–

NNN-XINHUA