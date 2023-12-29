Aqaba Halts Fishing For Four Months To Protect Marine Life

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 29 (Petra) -- In an effort to preserve marine ecosystems and ensure sustainable fish stocks, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority has announced a comprehensive fishing ban in the Gulf of Aqaba.Effective from the first Monday of January 2024 until April 30, 2024, the ban encompasses all forms of fishing both professional and recreational.This initiative specifically targets the protection of endemic fish species during their critical breeding period, a scientifically determined time crucial for egg-laying and reproduction.The decision emerged from collaborative efforts between the Authority and local fishing associations to bolster fish populations and safeguard the Gulf's unique marine habitats.During a key meeting at the Aqaba Authority, attended by the heads of fishing associations, Environment Commissioner Ayman Suleiman, and Youth and Entrepreneurship Commissioner Ramzi Kabariti, a unanimous agreement was reached. The ban extends to all endemic fish species in both coastal and deep waters.Exceptions are made for licensed professional and recreational fishermen to catch only migratory fish, including various types of tuna and mare fish. Tourist activities, such as fishing from glass-bottomed boats and amateur fishing from beaches, are completely prohibited within the Aqaba Marine Reserve boundaries.Additionally, the use of certain fishing gear, like metal traps and gill nets, is banned on licensed boats. Only specific nets for bait collection and traditional lines and hooks are permitted.The Authority has committed to financially compensate duly licensed fishermen affected by the ban. It also emphasizes the enforcement of legal penalties for any violations, including impounding offending boats for a month and prohibiting them from sailing.This decisive action reflects the Authority's commitment to preserving Aqaba's marine environment and biodiversity, ensuring the vitality of the fishing sector, and ultimately fostering a sustainable balance between economic activities and ecological conservation.