Karkinos Healthcare Secures Prestigious DSCI Excellence Award 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 28, 2023 - Karkinos Healthcare is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement as the recipient of the DSCI Excellence Award 2023, a noteworthy milestone underscoring the organization\'s exceptional leadership and commitment to advancing privacy initiatives within the healthcare sector.



Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Information Officer at Karkinos Healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, \"We are excited to share the news that Karkinos Healthcare has been honored with the DSCI Excellence Award 2023. This accolade is a testament to the commitment of our team to maintaining the highest standards in the digital healthcare landscape. As Chief Information Officer, I am confident that this recognition will inspire us to continue setting the bar for best practices in privacy and information security.\"



Vinayak Godse, CEO of Data Security Council of India, congratulated Karkinos on their privacy journey, emphasizing, \"Demonstrating commitment, sincerity, and accountability towards privacy proves good for a digital-first business. We wish Karkinos all the best for its effort to take a lead in implementing best practices in privacy.\"



In today\'s digital-first era, Karkinos Healthcare has demonstrated exceptional dedication to privacy, setting a commendable example for businesses navigating the complexities of the digital landscape. The prestigious DSCI Excellence Award serves as validation for our continuous efforts to implement cutting-edge privacy measures.



By prioritizing and implementing best practices in privacy, Karkinos Healthcare has showcased a forward-thinking approach that aligns seamlessly with the evolving expectations of today\'s consumers. This recognition not only reflects positively on our organization but also reinforces the significance of a robust privacy framework for any digital-first enterprise.



As Karkinos Healthcare basks in the glory of this significant achievement, we extend our sincere gratitude for the DSCI Excellence Award 2023. By winning this award, we affirm our commitment to safeguarding the trust of our customers and contributing to the establishment of a secure and responsible digital healthcare ecosystem.





About Karkinos Healthcare: Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose driven technology-led oncology health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses use of a distributed cancer care network, while working with network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, with an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals\' homes.



Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mayo Clinic, and Rakuten Medical Inc. are among the world\'s leading organizations that have invested in Karkinos Healthcare. The company has also partnered with Tata Memorial Hospital, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK), and has inked several research collaborations with leading academic institutions in the United States to stay on the cutting edge of oncology treatment and care.

