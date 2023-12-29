Turkic.World Media Sets Year's Best News Media Project In Turkic-Speaking Nations (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku Network
expert platform has awarded the Turkic media platform the
nomination "Year's best media project covering news in
Turkic-speaking countries," Trend reports.
Sahil Karimli, chairman of the expert platform Baku Network,
deputy director of Trend News Agency, and political commentator,
stated that the media platform Turkic plays an important role
in delivering the right voice of Turkic-speaking countries to the
world and in promoting Turkic world realities.
"Turkic media platform has brought together the leading
and influential media structures of Turkic-speaking countries in a
short period of time and contributed to the dissemination of news
from the brotherly countries. This is unquestionably a commendable
activity. We can confidently state that the joint media platform
will meet the upcoming goals with dignity," Karimli stated.
Elchin Alioghlu, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, stated
that such a collaborative media endeavor is desperately needed in
the Turkic world.
"This project aims to revive traditional historical ties as well
as spread news from fraternal countries. It is a blood memory with
a wish. To contribute to this initiative, we must collaborate. As
patriots and professionals alike. Turkic is a venue where the
voice of the Turkic world will be heard," Alioghlu noted.
Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head
of Turkic Media Platform, emphasized in his address that
Turkic Media Platform will broaden the partnership
framework.
He stated that from next year, interaction with Azerbaijani as
well as other Turkic-speaking entities is envisaged.
"At the same time, it is not ruled out that other media
organizations will join the Turkic media platform. Our main
purpose is to increase cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries'
information resources. Today, the Turkic Media Platform is
the first and unique project that brings together official media
agencies from Turkic countries on a single platform," Rufiz
Hafizoglu emphasized.
"During its short period of operation, Turkic media
platform was presented at the Turkic Council Media Forum in
Istanbul in 2021 and also became the official media partner of the
25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and
Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Independent
Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (MÜSİAD).
At the same time, Turkic was the official media partner of
the Teknofest -2022 Aerospace and Technology Festival," he
said.
Rufiz Hafizoglu also noted that the "Xətt Sənəti" (Art of
Calligraphy) exhibition organized by Turkish Albayrak Group and
Trend News Agency was held at the National Museum of Arts of
Azerbaijan on October 6, 2023, with the support of TurkicWorld and
Alport Baku.
"In addition to all this, the media platform acted as a media
partner for various events held in the country. Thus, Turkic
media platform was selected as the official media partner of the
food and agricultural forum held in Baku by MÜSİAD Azerbaijan on
December 11," he said.
In addition, Turkic Media Project signed a memorandum of
partnership with Istanbul Commercial University, Turkish Balikesir
University, Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and Turkish Human
Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Aid Foundation (İHH).
The central office of the Turkic media platform, a joint
project of the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media
Group, was inaugurated on July 24 this year.
In conclusion, Sahil Karimli, chairman of the Baku Network
expert platform, deputy director of Trend News Agency, and
political commentator, also thanked the influential Turkish media
group Albayrak.
On behalf of the Baku Network expert platform, the award in the
nomination "Year's best media project covering news in
Turkic-speaking countries" was presented to the Turkic media
platform.
