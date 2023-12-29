53 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Last Day, Ukrainian Aviation Strikes 19 Times At Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 53 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Ukrainian aviation struck 19 times at the enemy, including its anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is posted on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

"There were 53 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched four missiles and 86 air strikes, fired 55 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

It is also noted that last night the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Our air defense destroyed 18 attack UAVs. Also, this day, Russian occupants launched missile and air strikes against Ukraine. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Air strikes were carried out in: Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Novolyubivka, Serebryanskyy forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Siversk, Spirne, Pereizne, Novobakhmutivka, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Eighty combat clashes reported along Ukrainians in past day

In the area of responsibility of the North Joint Forces Operation on the Volyn and Polissya directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the 'Khortytsia' Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 12 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the past day.

War update: Ukraine's Air Force hits 17 Russian clusters in past day

In the Marinka direction, our troops are holding back the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled six attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks south of Novodarivka, west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces, received a decent rebuff and retreated.

At the same time, the General Staff added, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ihnat: Since beginning of full-scale invasion, Russia has fired over 300 X-22 missiles, none have been shot down

"Over the past day, our aviation struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

The missile troops hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery pieces, two control points, two electronic warfare stations, two anti-aircraft missile systems and six ammunition depots of the enemy.