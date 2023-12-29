Azerbaijani Ambassador Discusses Investments In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov met with
Secretary General of the Thai Investment Council Narit
Terdstirasukdi within the framework of his business trip to the
Kingdom of Thailand, Azernews reports, citing a
tweet by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia on his official X
account.
It was reported that the meeting discussed investment
opportunities in Azerbaijan, especially in the territories
liberated from the Armenian occupation.
Recall that, on December 25, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia
Irfan Davudov met with various officials and politicians within the
framework of his visit to Malaysia and the Kingdom of Thailand.
During the meeting, sides discussed the expansion of economic
and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Thailand, the simplification
of the procedure for obtaining Thai visa for Azerbaijani citizens,
the organisation of mutual visits, the improvement of the legal
framework between the two countries, investment opportunities,
especially in liberated territories, and the participation of Thai
companies in reconstruction and rehabilitation works.
