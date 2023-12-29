               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ambassador Discusses Investments In Liberated Territories


12/29/2023 5:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov met with Secretary General of the Thai Investment Council Narit Terdstirasukdi within the framework of his business trip to the Kingdom of Thailand, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia on his official X account.

It was reported that the meeting discussed investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, especially in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Recall that, on December 25, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov met with various officials and politicians within the framework of his visit to Malaysia and the Kingdom of Thailand.

During the meeting, sides discussed the expansion of economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Thailand, the simplification of the procedure for obtaining Thai visa for Azerbaijani citizens, the organisation of mutual visits, the improvement of the legal framework between the two countries, investment opportunities, especially in liberated territories, and the participation of Thai companies in reconstruction and rehabilitation works.

