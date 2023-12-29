Baku Modern Art Museum Displays Art Pieces By Eminent Sculptor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Baku Modern Art Museum has presented a solo exhibition by
eminent sculptor Rahib Garayev.
People's Artist Heydar Aliyev Order laureate, academician Omer
Eldarov, who spoke at the event, emphasised that every exhibition
is a premiere and a celebration for the artist, Azernews reports.
Stating that the event will have a great resonance among the
public, the academician said:
"For the author, this exhibition is a historical event. There
are many interesting works in the exhibition. This will remain an
event in cultural life, in our visual arts."
Rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, People's Artist Natig
Aliyev, pointed out that opening an individual exhibition is a very
responsible and hard-working task. According to him, the sculptor
has created a magnificent palette that combines different
colours.
People's artist Fuad Salayev noted that the artist reflects his
secret world and thoughts in his works. In some of the works
exhibited here, bronze and other materials are displayed in a
beautiful form, creating a decorative effect.
At the end, there was an introduction to the exhibition "Like a
Fairy Tale.".
A member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and a teacher of the
Azerbaijan State Academy of Art, sculptor Rahib Garayev's
bachelor's degree work entitled "Leonardo Da Vinci", which he has
been working on since 2012, is currently on display at the Museum
Exhibition Complex of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.
His master's degree thesis, "Artists," was erected in Nakhchivan
city. A sample of the statue was donated to Bahruz Kangarli House
Museum.
Around 60 compositions on "Urban theme", "Synthesized with
natural stones", "Animal world" and "Miscellaneous" were showcased
at the exhibition, which aroused great public interest.
The Baku Museum of Modern Art houses one of the most influential
collections of contemporary art in Azerbaijan. The iconic museum
has been drawing contemporary art lovers since it opened on March
20, 2009.
The museum was built at the initiative of the First Lady of
Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. It was funded by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation. Over 800 works by notable Azerbaijani painters and
sculptors, particularly avant-garde art of the 1960s and 1970s, are
collected here.
Baku Museum of Modern Art gives a possibility to get acquainted
more closely with peculiar works of such artists as Rasim Babayev,
Ashraf Murad, Gennady Brejatjuk, Fazil Najafov, Mamed Mustafaev,
Aga Oussejnov, Ali Ibadullaev, Mir-Nadir Zeynalov, Fuad Salayev,
Farhad Halilov, Darvin Velibekov, Eldar Mamedov, Mikail
Abdurahmanov, Museib Amirov, Mahmud Rustamov, Huseyn Hagverdi,
Eliyar Alimirzayev, Rashad Babayev, Altay Sadikh-zadeh.
There are also non-Azerbaijani modern masterworks by Salvador
Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Marc Chagall from private collectors.
