Dubai Culture Unveils Exciting January School of Life' Public Libraries Programme







Dubai, UAE, 27 December, 2023: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) presents a rich programme of knowledge and inspirational sessions for patrons of Dubai Public Libraries in early 2024. Throughout January, a series of exciting new clubs will make their debut, encompassing 'Languages,' 'Visual Arts,' 'Drawing,' 'Jewelry,' 'Chess,' and more. These will shine a spotlight on various aspects, including jewelry design and craftsmanship, the art of storytelling, and innovative methods of expressing ideas. This aligns with the efforts of the authority aimed at creating a sustainable creative and cultural environment in Dubai's public libraries.



The School of Life will proudly present the theme of 'Design & Jewelry.' This will bring a range of captivating workshops to Al Twar Public Library, featuring sessions such as 'Bracelet Making,' where participants can craft using beads and wires under the guidance of Hamide Ghatali. Additionally, Joanne Hayek will lead the 'Future Sparks' workshop at Al Safa Art and Design Library, demonstrating how to merge technology with traditional jewelry design to create impactful, sensory-stimulating pieces. As part of 'Chess Club' activities, Levi Dano Mercado will present four workshops at Al Safa Art and Design Library. Through it, participants will delve into chess tactics and learn strategies to enhance their decision-making skills and techniques to secure victories.



In the realm of painting, Al Safa Art and Design Library will host two engaging workshops facilitated by Nanyombi Margaret. The first, 'Expressing Happiness,' encourages kids to employ simple design elements like lines and circles to produce joyful and imaginative artwork. In the 'Painting Cheerful Blooms' workshop, painters will draw inspiration from the colourful and cheerful flower compositions of Brazilian artist Romero Britto. It's set to be an inspiring month of creative exploration and skill development at Dubai Public Libraries.



The School of Life activities offer a wide range of free workshops for Dubai Public Library members, which will be held in partnership with the Picasso Institute, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), and HGH Jewelry Institute.



