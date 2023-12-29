Raising The Bar For Global Bartending

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) Grey Goose, a distinguished name in the realm of premium spirits, announced the successful culmination of the first phase of its fifth edition of its House of Change initiative. Dedicated to advancing the Indian bar community and fostering impactful careers in mixology, this year's program introduced a fresh era of creativity, collaboration, and storytelling mastery. The brand, in collaboration with renowned actor Vidushi Mehra, imparted invaluable skills to propel this transformative experience. It also included a special session on navigating daily stress and mental well-being, conducted by Claudia Demian, a yoga teacher, and mental health advocate, enhancing overall resilience and creativity for extraordinary consumer experiences.

As a testament to its innovative ethos, in its second phase of the programme will be taking a carefully selected group of bartenders to London, immersing them in the revolutionary and diverse nightlife scene. This unique experience of exposure promises to catalyze the growth of their creative genius behind the bar, providing an unparalleled cultural experience.

In alignment with their commitment to empowering bartenders through a meticulously curated program, this edition sought to bridge the gap between anecdotal exchanges and the creation of immersive consumer experiences. Through specialized workshops, a select group of bartenders underwent training to harness their human and professional potential for storytelling, showcasing exceptional narrative prowess.

Adtnu Tiwari, Senior Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi India Private Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about Grey Goose House of Change: "Entering its fifth edition, House of Change sets a new standard for innovation and excellence in the bartending world. This initiative strengthens the foundations of the mixology community and propels it to new heights. Congratulations to all the mixologists for this remarkable achievement, looking forward to taking this experience in London."

Since its inception, House of Change has experienced exponential growth, emerging as a beacon for mixologists eager to propel their careers. The brand remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing emerging talents, offering them a platform to showcase their skills and creativity. The chosen mixologists for this year's edition include Siddesh Palande from Perch Mumbai, Sanjeet Yadav from Cosy Box Delhi, Sujan Shetty from Slow Tide Goa, Ghanshyam Bera from Whiskey Samba Gurgaon, Manjot Singh Rawat from Sorano Kolkata, Priyanka Mondal from ZLB The Leela Palace Bangalore, Shubhorata Majumder from Olterra Kolkata, and Jay Reddy from Posh Nosh Hyderabad.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--os/ tb