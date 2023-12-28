24Th Al Bawasil Camp For Children With Diabetes Wraps Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 24th Al Bawasil Summer Camp for children with diabetes organized by Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) concluded today, December 28.

The six-day event themed 'yes, we can' featured the participation of 66 children with diabetes from 11 countries.

QDA Executive Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Hamaq, who also oversees the camp told Qatar New Agency (QNA) said the camp gave the participants the essential skills to learn the best methods of handling diabetes and teach them the required steps and mechanisms to deal with the daily changes in sugar rates and take the decisions accordingly, with the essential preservation of the healthy lifestyle on which they are being trained at the camp.

Al Hamaq attributed the success achieved by the camp, which was held under the patronage of the Honorary President of QDA, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, to the continuous support from the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). He highly rated the distinguished relationship between the QDA and Aspire Academy.

The children, who were distributed to four teams, mainly Shafallah team, Awsaj team, Al Aqoul team, and Sidra team, were honored in the closing ceremony.

The events have heretofore included numerous interactive workshops, chief amongst which are those related to nutrition, Insulin injection areas, as well as handicraft and a broad range of recreational games and overseas trips.

The first Al Bawasil camp was organized by QDA in January 1999 and has been convening since that time and today it has become one of the most critical camps dedicated to children with diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa. It was considered a global camp by the International Diabetes Federation in 2013 that can host children with diabetes from all over the world.