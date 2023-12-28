'Mussolini's Last Jailer' Turns 101

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Benito Mussolini's last jailer on the Gran Sasso in Abruzzo
before a daring September 12 1943 German air raid plucked him to
safety after two months of captivity following the Fascist Grand
Council's vote of no confidence in July that year has now turned
101 in his home in Città di Castello near the Umbrian capital of
Perugia, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Ferdinando Tascini told local media "I was in my room when I
heard people shouting 'they're coming'.
"Mussolini was expecting the Americans, but it turned out to be
the Germans."
The Gran Sasso raid (codenamed "Operation Oak," by the German
military was a successful operation by German paratroopers and
Waffen-SS commandos to rescue the deposed Fascist dictator from
custody in the Gran Sasso d'Italia massif.
The op was personally ordered by Adolf Hitler.
