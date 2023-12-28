               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Mussolini's Last Jailer' Turns 101


12/28/2023 3:12:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Benito Mussolini's last jailer on the Gran Sasso in Abruzzo before a daring September 12 1943 German air raid plucked him to safety after two months of captivity following the Fascist Grand Council's vote of no confidence in July that year has now turned 101 in his home in Città di Castello near the Umbrian capital of Perugia, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Ferdinando Tascini told local media "I was in my room when I heard people shouting 'they're coming'.

"Mussolini was expecting the Americans, but it turned out to be the Germans."

The Gran Sasso raid (codenamed "Operation Oak," by the German military was a successful operation by German paratroopers and Waffen-SS commandos to rescue the deposed Fascist dictator from custody in the Gran Sasso d'Italia massif.

The op was personally ordered by Adolf Hitler.

MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107666604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search