Enemy Shelling Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson, Partial Power Outage In City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, explosions are heard in the Dniprovskyi district, the occupiers are shelling the city from the left bank.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Explosions are heard in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson! The coastal zone is under fire from the temporarily occupied left bank," Mrochko said.

He urged people to stay away from windows, as the enemy could repeat the attack.

After another shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, power was partially cut off in the city.

Enemy intensifies aerial reconnaissance in southern direction, in particular inregion - Ihnat

"After another shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, electricity was partially cut off," Mrochko later reported on Telegram.

As reported, this afternoon, the Russian military shelled the village of Novotyahynka in the Kherson region, and a civilian was injured. Also, Russian troops fired on the village of Zolota Balka, a 60-year-old man was injured.