New Year 2024: 7 Offbeat Places In India To Explore


12/28/2023 2:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India offers an array of offbeat and culturally rich destinations to celebrate New Year's Eve. Here are seven lesser-known but captivating places.



Asia's cleanest village is a peaceful spot to celebrate New Year's: Experience Khasi culture and the natural beauty.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

A haven for music lovers, Ziro hosts the Ziro Music Festival amidst the lush greenery of the valley. Camp under the stars and enjoy indie music acts from around the country.

Dawki, Meghalaya

Celebrate amidst natural beauty at this serene destination. Visit the crystal-clear Umngot River and partake in the New Year festivities arranged by locals.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

For an offbeat adventure, celebrate amidst snow-capped mountains and Buddhist culture. Engage in homestay experiences and witness local traditions as the year changes.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Experience the Rann Utsav, a vibrant festival celebrating the region's culture, music, and handicrafts against the stunning backdrop of the white desert.



Embrace the French Quarter's charm and celebrate New Year's Eve with beachside parties, bonfires, and cultural performances amidst a unique blend of French and Indian influences.

Gokarna, Karnataka

This laid-back beach town offers a more tranquil alternative to Goa. Enjoy beach bonfires, live music, and a relaxed atmosphere along its pristine shores.

