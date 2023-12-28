Amit Shah Sets Goal For BJP's T'gana Unit For 2024 LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the Telangana BJP unit to gear up for the upcoming elections to Lok Sabha and strive to ensure that the party bags more than 10 seats from the state.

Addressing a meeting of the mandal presidents of BJP in Hyderabad, he exhorted the party cadres to get ready for the Lok Sabha polls to be held in the next few months.

The BJP leader said the party workers should work hard to achieve the goal of more than 10 seats and 35 per cent vote share.

Amit Shah said every party worker should work with the feeling that the party belongs to him.

He exuded confidence that if the party workers work hard the BJP can win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

This was Amit Shah's first visit to Telangana after the recent Assembly elections, in which BJP secured eight seats in 119-member House.

The top BJP leader noted that in the 2018 Assembly elections BJP had won a single seat but this time it bagged eight seats.

He was confident that in the next elections, the party will come to power in Telangana.

On the victory of Congress party and defeat of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the recent Assembly elections, he said that people of Telangana got liberation from the rule of one family but landed under the rule of another family.

He also remarked that people have not elected Congress but they have defeated BRS.

Earlier, at a meeting with the state BJP leaders Amit Shah urged them to ensure unity in the party.

He pointed out that the party could not get the expected results due to differences among the leaders.

Amit Shah is understood to have told the leaders that the results of Assembly elections were disappointing as he was expecting at least 30 seats.

He advised the leaders to learn lessons from Assembly polls and ensure unity and better coordination for Lok Sabha polls to achieve better results.

He hinted that the sitting MPs will be fielded again by the party.

The state leaders were told that party candidates will be announced well in advance. In the 2019 elections, BJP had won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Telangana unit BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, BJP general secretary in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, K. Laxman, Eatala Rajender and other senior leaders were present.

