African nation to go over army agreements with West

(MENAFN) Niger's recently established leadership has declared its intention to reassess military agreements previously signed by the nation's government with Western powers. The decision, communicated through a letter from the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs to diplomatic representatives of countries maintaining military bases in Niamey, reflects the commitment of the military rulers to safeguard and defend the interests of Niger in alignment with the demands of its people. The letter outlines plans to submit a draft memorandum of understanding to partner countries, breathing new life into bilateral cooperation.



The new leaders in Niger assumed control of the landlocked country on July 26 following the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup. Since then, they have taken various steps to review and reconsider ties with foreign partners. Notably, France recently completed the withdrawal of its troops from Niamey in response to demands from the coup leaders. The French troops had been engaged in combating a decade-long jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region.



Currently, the United States has 648 troops stationed at two bases in Niger, with the government authorizing the use of armed American drones in 2017 as part of the Sahel counterterrorism mission. Despite joining France and other Western allies in suspending aid to Niamey in response to Bazoum's ouster, the United States has expressed its commitment to maintaining engagement in Niger.



Germany, with approximately 110 soldiers in Niger as of September, and Italy, which had around 300 soldiers in the country before the coup, are also part of the nations facing a review of military agreements. The actions of Niger's new leadership signal a proactive approach to redefining its relationships with Western powers and ensuring that military agreements align with the nation's current priorities and interests.



This article delves into the implications of Niger's decision to review military agreements, exploring the motivations behind the move, potential impacts on diplomatic relations, and the broader context of the nation's evolving foreign policy under new leadership.





