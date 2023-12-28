North Korea requests ‘acceleration’ for conflict preparation

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued a directive to increase the country's war preparedness, citing what he termed as "unprecedented" acts of confrontation by the United States and its allies, according to state media reports. Speaking at the end-of-year meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Kim called upon various sectors, including nuclear weapons, munitions, and civil defense, to "further accelerate the war preparations," as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



The KCNA outlined that Kim specified "militant tasks" for the People's Army, the munitions industry, and sectors involved in nuclear weapons and civil defense to intensify their war preparations. The North Korean leader expressed concerns about the "extreme" military situation on the Korean peninsula, attributing it to the unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States and its regional allies.



In response to perceived threats, Kim declared the expansion of strategic cooperations with "anti-imperialist independent" countries. This move signals North Korea's strategic shift in forging alliances in the face of heightened tensions with the United States and its allies.



This development follows Kim's statements at last year's year-end meeting, where he emphasized the need to exponentially increase the country's nuclear arsenal. The recent directive further underscores North Korea's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities amidst a backdrop of increased military drills by the United States, South Korea, and Japan.



Over the past several months, Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo have heightened military exercises in response to North Korea's weapons tests. The United States, in particular, deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to the South Korean port city of Busan and conducted long-range bomber drills with Tokyo and Seoul in December. Pyongyang has consistently criticized these joint military exercises, labeling them as "intentional nuclear war provocative moves of the United States"



As tensions escalate in the region, the international community closely monitors North Korea's actions and the potential implications for regional security. This article delves into the evolving situation on the Korean peninsula, examining the motivations behind North Korea's call for increased war preparedness and the broader geopolitical ramifications in the Asia-Pacific region.



