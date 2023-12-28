Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza confronts challenges in providing patient care

(MENAFN) In the central Gaza Strip, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is confronting significant challenges in providing patient care, resorting to the use of wooden boards to manage the influx of patients.



The situation within the facility is dire, with the number of patients surpassing the available beds by a factor of five, as communicated by the hospital's spokesperson, Khalil Al-Dakran, to a Turkish news agency.



Al-Dakran noted the critical shortages of medical supplies, medications, and fuel, emphasizing that a majority of the injuries being treated involve children, women, and the elderly.



"In the emergency department, we receive injuries on wooden boards and treat them on the ground due to the lack of sufficient beds," Al-Dakran declared.



The hospital is dealing with overcrowding and a critical shortage of medical supplies, particularly in the operating rooms, leading to delays in upper and lower limb operations, as conveyed by the spokesperson.



Most injuries involve the head, chest, abdomen, and limbs, with some patients having multiple injuries that require the attention of four or five surgeons.



Al-Dakran has urgently appealed to the international community for intervention, requesting the dispatch of medications, food, medical supplies, medics, and fuel to the Gaza Strip. Additionally, he called for the opening of the Rafah border crossing to facilitate the evacuation of all critical cases for treatment abroad.



Local health authorities report that, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, at least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed and 55,243 others injured in relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

