Cultural Volunteers Of Year Awarded In Baku

Culture Volunteers Public Association has summed up the results of the year. The ceremony took place at Nizami Cinema, where the guests first got acquainted with a photo exhibition reflecting the association activities, Azernews reports.

A moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

The Exemplary Band of the Defense Ministry performed the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, a video was shown dedicated to the activities of the Culture Volunteers Public Association which operates since April, 2023.

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov addressed the event. In his speech, he underlined that the Culture Volunteers Public Association took an active part in numerous events organized by the ministry and contributed to the processes of cultural development. The Deputy Culture Minister emphasized that the activities of the association members played a big role in the successful conduct of these events.







In their remarks, MP, academician Nizami Jafarov, People's Artist, actor Nureddin Mehtikhanli, Director of the State Film Fund, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev, People's Artist, composer Faig Sujaddinov and People's Artist, sculptor-monumentalist Omar Eldarov stressed the importance of volunteering in the field of culture and noted that the active participation of youth in this process deserves a special praise.







Chairman of the Public Association, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Ulviya Babirli spoke about the activities and tasks of the association.







Ten members of the association were honored with Culture Volunteers of the Year Awards for active participation in events held in 2023.

Honorary members of the association, including soloists Turkai Jafarlinskaya, Ilkin Dovletov, Orkhan Huseynli and Arastun Guliyev performed the composition "Ey Vətən".





