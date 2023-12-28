Cultural Volunteers Of Year Awarded In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Culture Volunteers Public Association has summed up the results
of the year. The ceremony took place at Nizami Cinema, where the
guests first got acquainted with a photo exhibition reflecting the
association activities, Azernews reports.
A moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of the
martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence
and territorial integrity.
The Exemplary Band of the Defense Ministry performed the
National Anthem of Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, a video was shown dedicated to the activities of
the Culture Volunteers Public Association which operates since
April, 2023.
Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov addressed the event. In
his speech, he underlined that the Culture Volunteers Public
Association took an active part in numerous events organized by the
ministry and contributed to the processes of cultural development.
The Deputy Culture Minister emphasized that the activities of the
association members played a big role in the successful conduct of
these events.
In their remarks, MP, academician Nizami Jafarov, People's
Artist, actor Nureddin Mehtikhanli, Director of the State Film
Fund, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev, People's Artist, composer Faig
Sujaddinov and People's Artist, sculptor-monumentalist Omar Eldarov
stressed the importance of volunteering in the field of culture and
noted that the active participation of youth in this process
deserves a special praise.
Chairman of the Public Association, Doctor of Philosophy in Art
History Ulviya Babirli spoke about the activities and tasks of the
association.
Ten members of the association were honored with Culture
Volunteers of the Year Awards for active participation in events
held in 2023.
Honorary members of the association, including soloists Turkai
Jafarlinskaya, Ilkin Dovletov, Orkhan Huseynli and Arastun Guliyev
performed the composition "Ey Vətən".
