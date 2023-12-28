Azerbaijan Allots Funds For Overhaul Of Roads In Baku's Surakhani District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On
measures on capital repair of highways in the territory of
Surakhani district of Baku", Trend reports.
According to the decree, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan
has been allocated 600,000 manat ($352,941) for capital repair of
roads in Garachukhur and Amirjan settlements of Surakhani district
of Baku.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107664867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.