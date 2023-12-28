               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Allots Funds For Overhaul Of Roads In Baku's Surakhani District - Decree


12/28/2023 5:19:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures on capital repair of highways in the territory of Surakhani district of Baku", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 600,000 manat ($352,941) for capital repair of roads in Garachukhur and Amirjan settlements of Surakhani district of Baku.

Will be updated

