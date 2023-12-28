Palestinian Moh: Israeli Occupation Raid Banks And Martyr Palestinian Youth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian youth was martyred and four others were injured including a journalist by the Israeli occupation forces during a morning raid in Ramallah Thursday, in addition to raids simultaneously occurring in the cities of Tulkram, Jenin, Nablus in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) stated in a report that Hazem Qatawi aged 23 was shot dead by the Israeli occupation troops in Ramallah, increasing the number of overall Palestinian martyrs since October 7th to 313, and 521 martyrs since the beginning of 2023.

Furthermore, 14 Palestinians were injured during the raid including a journalist who had been covering the news, added the MoH.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed Ramallah from different entry points and raided a bank, seizing more than ten million Shekels. The occupation forces continued their raids into Palestinian properties and neighborhoods leading to armed clashes with the Palestinian resistance.

Israeli seized banks in Ramallah have been closed and posters attached to their doors stating "This bank is closed for its support and services to Hamas," which goes against military orders in the region.

In Halhul city, northern Al-Khalil, nine Palestinians were injured during Israeli occupation confrontations, reported the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Moreover, local sources mentioned that occupation forces raided and seized another bank in Al-Baladah, and welded its doors shut.

The occupation forces' raids continued in the cities of Tulkarm, Jenin and Nablus with more armed bank seizures resulting in bank employees' arrests.

The Israeli occupation Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant announced that five banks in the West Bank have been identified as terrorists for their alleged money transfers aiding Hamas and the Islamic Jihad resistance groups, consequently closing nine branches belonging to the same company. (end)

