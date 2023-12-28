Shopee Super Awards 2023: Where E-Commerce Meets Entertainment And Innovation

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 December 2023 - Shopee Super Awards 2023 returned this year, celebrating the greatest and brightest stars of Malaysia's booming e-commerce landscape. The red carpet awards show, held on 14 December 2023 at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by Naz Rahman and Julie Woon, and featured star-studded performances by Dolla and Vanessa Reynauld. One of the biggest e-commerce awards in Malaysia, Shopee Super Awards shone a spotlight on brands and sellers who successfully transformed their businesses by taking live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm.





Happy winners at Shopee Super Awards 2023 showing off their hard-earned trophies

100 awards honoured beloved brands, homegrown sellers and outstanding talents that achieved exceptional growth in Shopee's marketplace by pushing the boundaries on innovation and delivering consistent quality. A 28-day voting period on the Shopee app in November allowed members of the public to vote for 25 award winners, whereas 75 non-voting awards were determined by platform data results across industry categories.



Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia said, "Shopee Super Awards 2023 proves the win-win relationship between online communities driving economic inclusion on e-commerce and Shopee's role in enabling that, with their robust ecosystem of resources and valuable support. Our platform constantly empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy - as evidenced by 98,000 new sellers joining our ecosystem this year - especially with our free upskilling programs like Shopee University, Shopee Seller Summit, and KOL and Influencer Masterclasses. In fact, new local sellers to Shopee Live recorded ten times increase in sales and 16 times increase in orders this year compared to last year.”



Shopee Super Live Streamer Awards



The Malaysian public was invited to cast votes all month November for Shopee sellers shortlisted for hosting the highest number of livestreams, achieving the highest livestream orders in their categories, and driving the highest live engagements and viewerships. The winners of Super Live Streamer awards who captivated audiences were:





Super Essentials Livestream Brand: MYDIN Malaysia



Super Fashion Livestream Brand: XES Shoes



Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand: STABILO Official Store



Super Electronic Livestream Brand: 70mai



Super Beauty Livestream Seller: KL-PHARMACY



Super Essentials Livestream Seller: PHINIX STORE



Super Fashion Livestream Seller: ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD



Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller: JAYATECH

Super Electronic Livestream Seller: allblue5367

Shopee Malaysian-Born Brand Award



HABIB Official Store won over the most public votes nationwide for Shopee's first ever Malaysian-Born Brand award. HABIB demonstrated exceptional customer value and service as a Shopee Mall Brand recognised for 100% authentic products, free 15-day hassle-free returns, free shipping and brand membership perks.



Shopee Super Aspiring Brand Awards



The Super Aspiring Brand winners outperformed their categories in sales growth this year by creating personalised engagements with Malaysian shoppers on Shopee Live and engaging Shopee Affiliates. They also tailored hyper localised and user-centric shopping experiences via Shopee's Big Campaigns, Free Shipping and Coin Cashback programmes.





Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG: SKINTIFIC



Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion: Zoe Arissa Luxe



Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle: Touch 'n Go Malaysia

Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics: DREAME

Shopee Super Seller Awards



The Super Seller awards went to sellers who achieved the highest Shopee store profits year-to-date in their categories by skillfully doing new things with Shopee's 360 Marketing Solutions, balancing always on and tactical strategies. These winners increased visibility and sales when shoppers cash out on peak season shopping deals during Shopee's Big Campaigns (Shopee's 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12 birthday sales):





Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller: Spraygadget



Super Home Appliances Seller: The White Goods



Super Tech & Gaming Seller: Impulse Gaming



Super Fashion Apparel Seller: LAU THING HIM



Super Fashion Shoes Seller: Webee



Super Fashion Accessories Seller: Grimo



Super Beauty Seller: LONKOOM



Super Essentials Seller: Khairul Aming



Super Baby & Kids Seller: Momo House

Super Lifestyle Seller: MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD Shopee Super Shopee Celebrities



The Super Shopee Celebrity award recognizes individuals who have not only launched a store or product on Shopee in the past year, but also demonstrated consistent engagement through Shopee Live participation. These winners utilised promotions effectively and achieved strong sales performance, making them true stars of the Shopee ecosystem. This year's acclaimed winners include Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Zoey Rahman, Ceddy Ang, Dato' Jovian Mandagie, Nuex Rosli, and Ainul Aishah, each inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs and content creators with their dedication, innovation, and audience engagement.



Shopee Super Influencer Awards



Shining a spotlight on exceptional talent, Shopee Super Influencer Awards recognized influencers who drove exceptional traffic growth (10% or more) with each campaign all year, lending credibility to local sellers and brands with quality content that resonates with Malaysians. These individuals had value-added postings with overwhelmingly positive engagement rates, zero dropouts, rapid growth in followers and reach:





Shopee Super Influencer: Nyokki Ho



Shopee Super Influencer: Fateha



Shopee Super Influencer: Chang Yong



Shopee Super Influencer: Hasha Shah



Shopee Super Influencer: Nurul Najiah Hassan



Shopee Super Influencer: Nurhasuna



Shopee Super Influencer: Afiqchii



Shopee Super Influencer: Toklez



Shopee Super Influencer: Dina Sallehuddin

Shopee Super Influencer: Sarah Mohd Shah Shopee Super Affiliate Awards:



Shopee Shopee Affiliates were honoured for connecting with Malaysian customers in trusted ways, providing genuine product recommendations and reviews, and driving traffic for local brands and sellers. Five Super Affiliate Livestreamers were distinguished for achieving the highest livestreams, orders, engagement and likes, and unique viewership throughout the year. In addition, five Super Affiliate Influencers earned their accolades by exceeding Average Daily Orders contribution year on year.





Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Norashikin Binti Abd Rashid



Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Ng Su Ling



Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Jacklyn Goh Seoh Hooi



Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Fadzilah Binti Abdul Jalil



Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Chew Shiau Yin



Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Puteri Syarlia Binti Sahfuzzaman



Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Norita Binti Omar



Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Indriana



Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Nurul Iman Binti Abdul Rahim

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Syazwani Binti Md Saad Recognizing Valued Partners



For the invaluable support and dedication of partners who played a pivotal role in making the strengthening Shopee's ecosystem, Shopee Super Partner Awards included Carlsberg, INNISFREE, KITSUI, Pernod Ricard, Signature Market, SKINTIFIC, and Vinda.



Shopee Rai Lokal - Breaking Barriers Online



Award winners were treated to a preview of the company's inaugural documentary “Shopee Rai Lokal - Breaking Barriers Online” . The film features interviews with Edward Wong of HomeDecoStore, Felicia Tan of Mamami Shoppe, and Mohd Zaid of Lampu Cherita. They share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles, starting small, and achieving sustained growth in their respective fields.



“By sharing this documentary, we hope to inspire others to reach for their dreams online. We are also making it easy for Malaysians to shop locally by spotlighting super star sellers and capturing their stories,” said Soh.



Watch the Shopee Rai Lokal documentary HERE and read the Shopee Rai Lokal book HERE.



Appendix: Full list of winners





No

Award Name

Winner

1

Malaysian-Born Brand

HABIB Official Store

2

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

PUTERI SYARLIA BINTI SAHFUZZAMAN

3

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

NORITA BINTI OMAR

4

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

INDRIANA

5

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

NURUL IMAN BINTI ABDUL RAHIM

6

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

SYAZWANI BINTI MD SAAD

7

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

NORASHIKIN BINTI ABD RASHID

8

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

NG SU LING

9

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

JACKLYN GOH SEOH HOOI

10

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

FADZILAH BINTI ABDUL JALIL

11

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

CHEW SHIAU YIN

12

Shopee Super Affiliate Partner

Shopback

13

Shopee Super Celebrity

Neelofa

14

Shopee Super Celebrity

Dato' Jovian Mandagie

15

Shopee Super Celebrity

Zoey Rahman

16

Shopee Super Celebrity

Ceddy Ang

17

Shopee Super Celebrity

Ainul Aishah

18

Shopee Super Celebrity

Nuex Rosli

19

Shopee Super Celebrity

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza

20

Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler

GIMMEDIA

21

Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler

STORE N GO

22

Shopee Super Influencer

Nyokki Ho

23

Shopee Super Influencer

Fateha

24

Shopee Super Influencer

Chang Yong

25

Shopee Super Influencer

Hasha Shah

26

Shopee Super Influencer

Nurul Najiah Hassan

27

Shopee Super Influencer

Nurhasuna

28

Shopee Super Influencer

Afiqchii

29

Shopee Super Influencer

Toklez

30

Shopee Super Influencer

Dina Sallehuddin

31

Shopee Super Influencer

Sarah Mohd Shah

32

Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics

DREAME

33

Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion

Zoe Arissa Luxe

34

Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG

SKINTIFIC

35

Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle

Touch 'n Go Malaysia

36

Super Baby & Kids Brand

Drypers (Vinda)

37

Super Baby & Kids Seller

Momo House

38

Super Beauty Brand

NIVEA MALAYSIA

39

Super Beauty Livestream Brand

Maybelline Malaysia Official Store

40

Super Beauty Livestream Seller

KL-PHARMACY

41

Super Beauty Seller

LONKOOM

42

Super Bintang

Kelvin Yam

43

Super Campaign Partner Award

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad

44

Super Campaign Partner Award

Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd

45

Super Campaign Partner Award

Gigi Coffee

46

Super Contributor Award

Mimi Faezah

47

Super Deals Brand Award

A&W

48

Super Electronic Livestream Brand

70mai

49

Super Electronic Livestream Seller

allblue5367

50

Super Essentials Brand

Nestlé

51

Super Essentials Livestream Brand

MYDIN Malaysia

52

Super Essentials Livestream Seller

PHINIX STORE

53

Super Essentials Seller

Khairul Aming

54

Super Fashion Accessories Brand

Masdora Official Store

55

Super Fashion Accessories Seller

Grimo

56

Super Fashion Apparel Brand

Levi's Official Store

57

Super Fashion Apparel Seller

LAU THING HIM

58

Super Fashion Livestream Brand

XES Shoes

59

Super Fashion Livestream Seller

ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD

60

Super Fashion Shoes Brand

Skechers Malaysia

61

Super Fashion Shoes Seller

Webee

62

Super Favourite Local Food Award

Warung by Warung Wok

63

Super Home Appliances Brand

Dyson

64

Super Home Appliances Seller

The White Goods

65

Super Jualan Rahmah Award

TopBabyExpo

66

Super Lifestyle Brand

Kitchen Z

67

Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand

STABILO Official Store

68

Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller

JAYATECH

69

Super Lifestyle Seller

MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD

70

Super Mobile & Smart Devices Brand

Samsung Malaysia Official

71

Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller

Spraygadget

72

Super Shopee Premium Award

Pandora MY Flagship Store

73

Super Strategic Partner Award

Malayan Banking Berhad

74

Super Strategic Partner Award

Sasbadi Holdings Berhad

75

Super Supporter Award

Lee Haw Han

76

Super Tech & Gaming Brand

HP Official Store

77

Super Tech & Gaming Seller

Impulse Gaming

78

Super Xpert

Victor Chow

79

Superpartner SeaMoney

Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad

80

Superpartner ShopeePay

Domino's Pizza Malaysia



No

Award Name

Winner

1

Malaysian-Born Brand

HABIB Official Store

2

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

PUTERI SYARLIA BINTI SAHFUZZAMAN

3

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

NORITA BINTI OMAR

4

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

INDRIANA

5

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

NURUL IMAN BINTI ABDUL RAHIM

6

Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer

SYAZWANI BINTI MD SAAD

7

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

NORASHIKIN BINTI ABD RASHID

8

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

NG SU LING

9

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

JACKLYN GOH SEOH HOOI

10

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

FADZILAH BINTI ABDUL JALIL

11

Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer

CHEW SHIAU YIN

12

Shopee Super Affiliate Partner

Shopback

13

Shopee Super Celebrity

Neelofa

14

Shopee Super Celebrity

Dato' Jovian Mandagie

15

Shopee Super Celebrity

Zoey Rahman

16

Shopee Super Celebrity

Ceddy Ang

17

Shopee Super Celebrity

Ainul Aishah

18

Shopee Super Celebrity

Nuex Rosli

19

Shopee Super Celebrity

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza

20

Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler

GIMMEDIA

21

Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler

STORE N GO

22

Shopee Super Influencer

Nyokki Ho

23

Shopee Super Influencer

Fateha

24

Shopee Super Influencer

Chang Yong

25

Shopee Super Influencer

Hasha Shah

26

Shopee Super Influencer

Nurul Najiah Hassan

27

Shopee Super Influencer

Nurhasuna

28

Shopee Super Influencer

Afiqchii

29

Shopee Super Influencer

Toklez

30

Shopee Super Influencer

Dina Sallehuddin

31

Shopee Super Influencer

Sarah Mohd Shah

32

Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics

DREAME

33

Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion

Zoe Arissa Luxe

34

Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG

SKINTIFIC

35

Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle

Touch 'n Go Malaysia

36

Super Baby & Kids Brand

Drypers (Vinda)

37

Super Baby & Kids Seller

Momo House

38

Super Beauty Brand

NIVEA MALAYSIA

39

Super Beauty Livestream Brand

Maybelline Malaysia Official Store

40

Super Beauty Livestream Seller

KL-PHARMACY

41

Super Beauty Seller

LONKOOM

42

Super Bintang

Kelvin Yam

43

Super Campaign Partner Award

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad

44

Super Campaign Partner Award

Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd

45

Super Campaign Partner Award

Gigi Coffee

46

Super Contributor Award

Mimi Faezah

47

Super Deals Brand Award

A&W

48

Super Electronic Livestream Brand

70mai

49

Super Electronic Livestream Seller

allblue5367

50

Super Essentials Brand

Nestlé

51

Super Essentials Livestream Brand

MYDIN Malaysia

52

Super Essentials Livestream Seller

PHINIX STORE

53

Super Essentials Seller

Khairul Aming

54

Super Fashion Accessories Brand

Masdora Official Store

55

Super Fashion Accessories Seller

Grimo

56

Super Fashion Apparel Brand

Levi's Official Store

57

Super Fashion Apparel Seller

LAU THING HIM

58

Super Fashion Livestream Brand

XES Shoes

59

Super Fashion Livestream Seller

ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD

60

Super Fashion Shoes Brand

Skechers Malaysia

61

Super Fashion Shoes Seller

Webee

62

Super Favourite Local Food Award

Warung by Warung Wok

63

Super Home Appliances Brand

Dyson

64

Super Home Appliances Seller

The White Goods

65

Super Jualan Rahmah Award

TopBabyExpo

66

Super Lifestyle Brand

Kitchen Z

67

Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand

STABILO Official Store

68

Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller

JAYATECH

69

Super Lifestyle Seller

MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD

70

Super Mobile & Smart Devices Brand

Samsung Malaysia Official

71

Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller

Spraygadget

72

Super Shopee Premium Award

Pandora MY Flagship Store

73

Super Strategic Partner Award

Malayan Banking Berhad

74

Super Strategic Partner Award

Sasbadi Holdings Berhad

75

Super Supporter Award

Lee Haw Han

76

Super Tech & Gaming Brand

HP Official Store

77

Super Tech & Gaming Seller

Impulse Gaming

78

Super Xpert

Victor Chow

79

Superpartner SeaMoney

Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad

80

Superpartner ShopeePay

Domino's Pizza Malaysia



#ShopeeRaiLokal #ShopeeMY #MYShopeeSuperAwards2023The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Shopee Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.