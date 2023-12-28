Shopee Super Awards 2023: Where E-Commerce Meets Entertainment And Innovation

| No
| Award Name
| Winner
| 1
| Malaysian-Born Brand
| HABIB Official Store
| 2
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| PUTERI SYARLIA BINTI SAHFUZZAMAN
| 3
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| NORITA BINTI OMAR
| 4
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| INDRIANA
| 5
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| NURUL IMAN BINTI ABDUL RAHIM
| 6
| Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer
| SYAZWANI BINTI MD SAAD
| 7
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| NORASHIKIN BINTI ABD RASHID
| 8
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| NG SU LING
| 9
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| JACKLYN GOH SEOH HOOI
| 10
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| FADZILAH BINTI ABDUL JALIL
| 11
| Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer
| CHEW SHIAU YIN
| 12
| Shopee Super Affiliate Partner
| Shopback
| 13
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Neelofa
| 14
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Dato' Jovian Mandagie
| 15
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Zoey Rahman
| 16
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Ceddy Ang
| 17
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Ainul Aishah
| 18
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Nuex Rosli
| 19
| Shopee Super Celebrity
| Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza
| 20
| Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler
| GIMMEDIA
| 21
| Shopee Super E-Commerce Enabler
| STORE N GO
| 22
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Nyokki Ho
| 23
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Fateha
| 24
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Chang Yong
| 25
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Hasha Shah
| 26
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Nurul Najiah Hassan
| 27
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Nurhasuna
| 28
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Afiqchii
| 29
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Toklez
| 30
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Dina Sallehuddin
| 31
| Shopee Super Influencer
| Sarah Mohd Shah
| 32
| Super Aspiring Brand - Electronics
| DREAME
| 33
| Super Aspiring Brand - Fashion
| Zoe Arissa Luxe
| 34
| Super Aspiring Brand - FMCG
| SKINTIFIC
| 35
| Super Aspiring Brand - Lifestyle
| Touch 'n Go Malaysia
| 36
| Super Baby & Kids Brand
| Drypers (Vinda)
| 37
| Super Baby & Kids Seller
| Momo House
| 38
| Super Beauty Brand
| NIVEA MALAYSIA
| 39
| Super Beauty Livestream Brand
| Maybelline Malaysia Official Store
| 40
| Super Beauty Livestream Seller
| KL-PHARMACY
| 41
| Super Beauty Seller
| LONKOOM
| 42
| Super Bintang
| Kelvin Yam
| 43
| Super Campaign Partner Award
| Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad
| 44
| Super Campaign Partner Award
| Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd
| 45
| Super Campaign Partner Award
| Gigi Coffee
| 46
| Super Contributor Award
| Mimi Faezah
| 47
| Super Deals Brand Award
| A&W
| 48
| Super Electronic Livestream Brand
| 70mai
| 49
| Super Electronic Livestream Seller
| allblue5367
| 50
| Super Essentials Brand
| Nestlé
| 51
| Super Essentials Livestream Brand
| MYDIN Malaysia
| 52
| Super Essentials Livestream Seller
| PHINIX STORE
| 53
| Super Essentials Seller
| Khairul Aming
| 54
| Super Fashion Accessories Brand
| Masdora Official Store
| 55
| Super Fashion Accessories Seller
| Grimo
| 56
| Super Fashion Apparel Brand
| Levi's Official Store
| 57
| Super Fashion Apparel Seller
| LAU THING HIM
| 58
| Super Fashion Livestream Brand
| XES Shoes
| 59
| Super Fashion Livestream Seller
| ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD
| 60
| Super Fashion Shoes Brand
| Skechers Malaysia
| 61
| Super Fashion Shoes Seller
| Webee
| 62
| Super Favourite Local Food Award
| Warung by Warung Wok
| 63
| Super Home Appliances Brand
| Dyson
| 64
| Super Home Appliances Seller
| The White Goods
| 65
| Super Jualan Rahmah Award
| TopBabyExpo
| 66
| Super Lifestyle Brand
| Kitchen Z
| 67
| Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand
| STABILO Official Store
| 68
| Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller
| JAYATECH
| 69
| Super Lifestyle Seller
| MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD
| 70
| Super Mobile & Smart Devices Brand
| Samsung Malaysia Official
| 71
| Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller
| Spraygadget
| 72
| Super Shopee Premium Award
| Pandora MY Flagship Store
| 73
| Super Strategic Partner Award
| Malayan Banking Berhad
| 74
| Super Strategic Partner Award
| Sasbadi Holdings Berhad
| 75
| Super Supporter Award
| Lee Haw Han
| 76
| Super Tech & Gaming Brand
| HP Official Store
| 77
| Super Tech & Gaming Seller
| Impulse Gaming
| 78
| Super Xpert
| Victor Chow
| 79
| Superpartner SeaMoney
| Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad
| 80
| Superpartner ShopeePay
| Domino's Pizza Malaysia
