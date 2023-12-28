Palestinian Martyred, 14 Injured In Confrontations With Occupation Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One Palestinian was martyred and 14 others were injured during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank, on Thursday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces raided several areas in the city of Ramallah, and stormed the city center (Al-Manara and Al-Sa'ah roundabouts), Shireen Abu Akleh Street, Al-Hisbah Street, Al-Balou, and Al-Tira, and broke into money exchange shops, seized their contents, and a number of their owners.

Confrontations erupted between the Palestinians and the occupation force in the vicinity of Al-Manara Roundabout in the center of Ramallah, during which the soldiers opened fire at the Palestinians, killing one and injuring 14 others by live bullets.

Meanwhile, security sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the town of Beitunia and the neighborhoods near the Ofer military prison, which is located on citizens lands in the town of Beitunia.

The occupation forces also stormed the city of Al-Bireh and drove their military vehicles through its streets.

The forces arrested one Palestinian Beit Laqya, two others in Al-Bireh, and one more in a village northeast of Ramallah, after raiding and searching their houses.

