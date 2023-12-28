Azerbaijan's ABADA Reveals Number Of Carnet-TIR Certifications Issued In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Azerbaijan
International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) provided its
members with 1,235 Carnet TIR (International Road Transport)
documents (permitting sealed road transport shipments to traverse
European TIR-member countries without undergoing customs inspection
until reaching the destination country) issued by the International
Road Transport Union (IRU) in 2023, the association's
Secretary-General Kanan Gurbanov said, Trend reports.
Gurbanov explained that these internationally recognized
certificates are valid for five years.
He noted that 178 operators are interested in the certificates,
and at the end of the year, 1,305 drivers and operators will have
them.
ABADA closely collaborates with the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs
Committee, the member countries of the Union of Road Transport
Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region
(BSEC-URTA), and other international organizations.
"We have a working group with customs authorities to address
current issues," noted Gurbanov.
ABADA operates a distribution commission for the distribution of
permit forms.
Currently, work is underway on issuing "electronic" documents
applicable to carriers at Russian border checkpoints.
ABADA is taking steps regarding the implementation of "e-SMR,
e-TIR" at international events.
The association established in 1993 is a non-commercial
organization uniting legal entities and individuals in Azerbaijan.
It was founded in May 1993 and carries out international road
freight transportation.
In November 1998, ABADA was accepted as a member of the
International Road Transport Union (IRU), which is the global
guarantee body for the application of Carnet-TIR Carnets,
headquartered in Geneva.
