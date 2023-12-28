FBI investigates killing threats towards Trump ruling judges

(MENAFN) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is actively collaborating with law enforcement authorities in Colorado to investigate alleged death threats made against state Supreme Court Justices who played a pivotal role in the decision to remove Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. Following a 4-3 vote by Colorado's top court on December 19, which deemed Trump ineligible for the 2024 presidential race based on a constitutional clause related to insurrection, the FBI has stepped in to address escalating security concerns.



Denver police announced on Tuesday that they are intensifying patrols around the residences of state justices, responding to reported threats in the aftermath of the court's decision. The ruling was grounded in a clause within the United States Constitution that prohibits individuals who have participated in an insurrection from seeking public office. The court argued that Trump's actions leading up to and during the January 6, 2021, riots at the United States Capitol fell under this category.



In a statement, the Denver Police Department affirmed its commitment to investigating incidents targeting Colorado Supreme Court justices. The police expressed their dedication to collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to address any reports of threats or harassment directed at the judges.



The FBI, acknowledging the situation, stated that it is actively working with local law enforcement to address the threats against the justices. Neither the FBI nor the police provided specific details about the ongoing investigations.



In the aftermath of the court's decision, personal information about the justices, including their addresses and telephone numbers, was reportedly disseminated online. Platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, and Truth Social, owned by Trump, were cited as platforms where this sensitive information was posted. The exposure of such personal details has raised concerns about the safety and security of the judges involved in the controversial decision.



The FBI's involvement in the investigation reflects the gravity of the situation, highlighting the need to ensure the safety of public officials in the face of escalating threats. The incidents underscore the broader challenges associated with navigating the intersection of legal decisions, political controversies, and the security of those involved in the justice system.





