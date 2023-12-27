Education Ministry To Announce Secondary School Certificate Result For 2023-2024 On Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is thrilled to announce the results of the first class of the secondary school certificate for the academic year 2023-2024 on Thursday afternoon.

The end-of-semester tests for the 2023-2024 academic year for grades from the first cycle to the 12th grade ended on December 21 after MoEHE had completed all preparations and arrangements to test students in an atmosphere full of contentment, calm and comfort that would indubitably help students make success and excellence and obtain higher grades.

Prior to commencement of tests, Director of the Student Assessment Department at MoEHE, Ibrahim Abdullah Rashid Al Muhannadi, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that MoEHE operated with all its commissions and departments to prepare the tests, particularly the tests for the general secondary students through issuing relevant and essential circulars, regulations, and instructions.

Al Muhannadi stressed that MoEHE is committed to enforcing the highest criteria with respect to tests, in terms of securing an appropriate and stable atmosphere for students in the tests committees, in addition to enhancing the psychological and professional aspects that range from plans to mechanisms of grade evaluation, monitoring the results and releasing them at the earliest.