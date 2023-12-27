Dr. Toscha Dickerson Announces The 2Nd Annual Women's Retreat In New Orleans During Essence Festival Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Toscha Dickerson, CEO of Dickerson Management & Associates and host of "The Big Easy Retreat" in New Orleans

Essence of Empowerment: Celebrating Self-Care and Transformation During Essence Festival Weekend Retreat

- Dr. Toscha Dickerson HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA , December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Toscha Dickerson , a distinguished CEO, author, and leader in women's empowerment, is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Women's Retreat set to take place in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend. This unique retreat is designed to help working professional women, especially those between the ages of 35-55, to focus on their total well-being – mind, body, and soul."After years in corporate America and experiencing stress-related health issues, I realized the importance of self-care and empowerment for women," said Dr. Dickerson. "This retreat is not just an event; it's a transformational experience, empowering women to prioritize their health and well-being."The retreat promises a range of activities and sessions focused on self-care, personal transformation, and purpose finding. It aims to provide a platform for women to rejuvenate and transform into the person they aspire to be. The retreat also features a special component for teenage girls, promoting positive body image and mindset development.Dr. Dickerson, named as one of the Top 20 authors for her book "Finding My Way: 21 Steps to Self Discovery" by Book Authority in 2021 and recognized with the Outstanding Leadership Award in Education in 2022, brings her innovative and change-driven approach to this event. Her leadership in establishing Rève Prep Charter School and receiving the Louisiana Leading Ladies Award in 2022 further underscores her commitment to empowering others."The retreat is not just an event; it's a movement," added Dr. Dickerson. "It's about building a community of strong, mindful women who make their health and happiness a priority."The 2nd Annual Women's Retreat will offer workshops, networking opportunities, and inspirational sessions. For more information and to register, please visit .About Dr. Toscha DickersonDr. Toscha Dickerson is a CEO, author, and renowned leader in women's empowerment. With over 20 years of experience in Corporate America, she has dedicated her career to helping women find their true selves and put their personal health first. Dr. Dickerson's work, including her best-selling books and her role as CEO/Superintendent for Rève Prep Charter School, showcases her commitment to innovation and empowering women and young girls.Contact for Dr. Toscha Dickerson -Email: ...Website:Retreat Info:

The Big Easy Retreat teaches women (and girls) the importance of self-care.