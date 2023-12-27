Kazakhstan Approves Plan Of Spacecraft Launches From Its Baikonur Cosmodrome

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Kazakhstan has
approved the plan of spacecraft launches from its Baikonur
Cosmodrome (operated by Russia) for 2024, presented by the Russian
side, Trend reports.
The relevant resolution of the government of Kazakhstan was
published in the Information and Legal System of Regulatory Legal
Acts of Kazakhstan.
The Government of Kazakhstan approves the plan of spacecraft
launches for 2024 presented by the Russian side within the
framework of the state program of the Russian Federation "Space
Activities of Russia", programs of international cooperation and
commercial projects from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
In addition, according to the resolution, the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is instructed to send a conclusion to
the Russian side through diplomatic channels until December 30,
2023.
This decree shall enter into force from the date of signing.
Spaceport and the city of Baikonur together form the Baikonur
complex, which consists of 15 launch complexes of nine types for
launching carrier rockets, 4 launchers for testing intercontinental
ballistic missiles, 11 assembly and test buildings (MIK) and other
infrastructure.
