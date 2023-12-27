Bahrain investors home in on super-prime The OWO Residences of the Hinduja Group

(MENAFN- 4K4 Media) • In advance discussions with potential partners in the Kingdom as sales from the GCC clocks over 10 per cent in the ubiquitous Raffles branded heritage property at the heart of Central London

• Residential apartments, part of the refurbished The Old War Office of World War II British prime minister, Winston Churchill, offer a one-time opportunity to buy a piece of history



Manama, Bahrain, December 27, 2023: The Hinduja Group said that it is in discussions with potential investors from Bahrain who have shown keen interest in investing in The OWO Residences, part of the refurbished heritage property, The Old War Office of Britan’s World War II prime minister, Winston Churchill, in Central London.

The Group is also gearing up for a major awareness campaign on The OWO, and its potential as an asset class of its to own in GCC in the first quarter of 2024 with roadshows planned in Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“We are in advanced discussions with potential partners in Bahrain which is an important market for us in the GCC,” said Sanjay Hinduja who heads The OWO development and is also the Chairman of Gulf Oil International.

Over 10 per cent of the buyers of the Raffles branded The OWO Residences, is from the GCC from a value perspective, while global sales in the pipeline is hovering close to 50 per cent according to the Hinduja Group.

The development value of The OWO Residences spread across 185,000 sq. ft, excluding private amenities that span 30,000 sq. ft and communal areas is estimated to be in excess of £1 billion. The OWO has 1–5-bedroom residences and penthouses, all in very unique and different shapes in a value range of £4,000 to £10,000 + per sq. ft.

“The fact that owning a residential property at The OWO is a rare opportunity to buy a piece of history has stirred up robust response from the GCC and Middle Eastern buyers,” said Sanjay Hinduja.

Super-rich GCC buyers have also found The OWO Residences in their flavour as it resonates with their predominant preference for branded service apartments and privacy, and the property ticks all that is in their wish list on top of its ubiquitous location in Central London bang opposite 10 Downing Street.

The OWO Residences, co-located with Raffles hotel on the front side offering 85 units from one to five bed apartments and exquisite penthouses have been clocking huge interest from buyers from the US, UK, Asia and the Middle East. “We have broken the record in sales in the UK and now our focus is more on the GCC and Middle East in general as we continue to receive high profile delegations from the region keen to explore The OWO,” said Sanjay Hinduja.

He said one of the most expensive apartments at The OWO has been bought by a Middle Eastern investor, joining other high-profile buyers from the world of Wall Street, Hollywood, mainland China, Singapore, among others.

“GCC buyers typically buy into a property when it is complete compared to their Asian counterparts who are open to acquire under construction projects. With the construction complete and the Raffles hotel open and buzzing, we have been receiving a number of GCC visitors to London who want to explore the property, touch and feel the exquisiteness of it and appreciate its architectural excellence, before they decide on buying,” said Charlie Walsh. Head of Sales & Marketing, The OWO.

The OWO was closed to the public and it was opened for the first time after 120 years in September this year by Princess Anne – the Princess Royal, the sister of King Charles II. The Hinduja Group bought the property in 2015 from the UK government and it took 8 years for the global business conglomerate to restore it.

“This is a unique project and there won’t be any of this magnitude in Central London. The residential side is very private and separate from the hotel on the front side. It also comes with a private ecosystem of amenities entirely catering to residents ranging from utilities, dining areas, lounges, cinema gym etc. Typically, high profile investors from the GCC want high level of hospitality services and privacy and The OWO Residences have this taken care of,” said Walsh.

The OWO also houses the first Raffles hotel in the UK. Residents at The OWO can also leverage Raffles hospitality, including dedicated concierge services as the hotel is co-located within the premises. The Europe’s first Raffles branded residences is shaped by the British design studio 1508 London. Residents will be sharing history at The OWO which was once the strategic base for Winston Churchill during World War II, while in later years James Bond author, Ian Fleming, also worked in the complex as a naval intelligence officer.

