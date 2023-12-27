Severe thunderstorms hit eastern Australia, killing 9

(MENAFN) Eastern Australia experienced severe thunderstorms on December 25 and 26, resulting in a tragic toll of at least eight confirmed fatalities and one person reported missing, as stated by authorities.



The states of Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland bore the brunt of these storms, characterized by large hailstones and torrential rain that caused significant damage. Strong winds led to the blowing off of roofs and the falling of trees in various areas.



Queensland's state-owned Energex power company reported that approximately 90,000 homes were left without electricity, and the restoration of the power grid could take days.



Tragedy struck a group of eleven individuals on a yacht near Green Island in Moreton Bay, Queensland, where three men lost their lives as the vessel capsized. The Queensland state Police Commissioner, Katarina Carrol, informed the media that the group was on a fishing trip, and eight survivors with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to a hospital.



In a separate incident in the rural town of Gympie, three women were swept into a stormwater drain during the surge of floodwaters.



The devastating impact of the storms also claimed the lives of a nine-year-old girl and a woman in Queensland, both swept away in floods. Additionally, two individuals lost their lives due to falling trees.



Tragically, a woman was found dead at a campground after floodwaters receded. Authorities issued warnings about the rapid rise of rivers and streams, with a risk of bursting banks, particularly endangering popular camping grounds during the holiday season.



As the aftermath unfolds, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services deputy commissioner Kevin Walsh announced that swift-water rescue teams would persist in scouring the affected areas on the following Wednesday.

