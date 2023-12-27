Cherkasy Regional Authorities Donate Seven More Trucks To“Shahed Hunters”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Cherkasy, another seven pickup trucks were handed over for the needs of the mobile air defense battalion.

That's according to Ihor Taburets , head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to strengthen Cherkasy sky defenders. We handed over seven more pickup trucks to the mobile air defense battalion so that our defenders could quickly get to where they need to be," Taburets wrote on Facebook.

According to the official, the pickup trucks were handed over by the Shpola territorial community. "In the future, these cars will be equipped with everything that's required, including to counter the Shahed drones," added the administration chief.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, mobile air defense units in Sumy region received five all-terrain pickup trucks.

Photo: Ihor Taburets/Facebook