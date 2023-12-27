US scientists issues warning about ‘zombie deer disease’ possibly to spread among humans

(MENAFN) In a recent development, researchers in the United States are raising alarm bells about a significant surge in cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), commonly known as 'zombie deer disease,' among wildlife across North America. The concerning revelation comes with a stark caution that the lethal virus could potentially spread to humans, posing a serious public health risk.



CWD, caused by prions—abnormal transmissible pathogenic agents—has been described by experts as a "slow-moving disaster," as outlined in a recent report by The Guardian. Dr. Cory Anderson, a CWD researcher at the University of Minnesota, emphasized the severity of the illness, labeling it as "invariably fatal, incurable, and highly contagious." Moreover, the warning extends to the alarming difficulty in eradicating the disease once it infiltrates an environment.



Scientists have identified CWD as remarkably resistant to traditional disinfectants, formaldehyde, radiation, and incineration at 600 degrees Celsius, persisting in dirt or on surfaces for extended periods.



The gravity of the situation becomes more apparent with reports indicating the detection of CWD in approximately 800 samples collected from deer, elk, and moose across the state of Wyoming last year. Breanna Ball from Wyoming's Game and Fish Department revealed that the infection rate marked a notable increase compared to previous years, underscoring the urgency of addressing the issue.



Adding to the concerns is the apparent spread of the disease to Yellowstone National Park in recent months. Dr. Thomas Roffe, former chief of animal health for the United States Federal Fish & Wildlife Service, highlighted the significance of the park's ecosystem, supporting the most extensive and diverse array of large wild mammals on the continent. The potential impact on such a critical ecological hotspot raises heightened fears about the broader implications of the 'zombie deer disease' outbreak.



As scientists grapple with the complexities of CWD and its potential threat to both wildlife and human populations, the urgent need for comprehensive research, surveillance, and public health measures becomes evident. The unfolding situation underscores the delicate balance between ecological conservation and safeguarding public health in the face of emerging wildlife diseases.



In a recent development, researchers in the United States are raising alarm bells about a significant surge in cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), commonly known as 'zombie deer disease,' among wildlife across North America. The concerning revelation comes with a stark caution that the lethal virus could potentially spread to humans, posing a serious public health risk.



CWD, caused by prions—abnormal transmissible pathogenic agents—has been described by experts as a "slow-moving disaster," as outlined in a recent report by The Guardian. Dr. Cory Anderson, a CWD researcher at the University of Minnesota, emphasized the severity of the illness, labeling it as "invariably fatal, incurable, and highly contagious." Moreover, the warning extends to the alarming difficulty in eradicating the disease once it infiltrates an environment.



Scientists have identified CWD as remarkably resistant to traditional disinfectants, formaldehyde, radiation, and incineration at 600 degrees Celsius, persisting in dirt or on surfaces for extended periods.



The gravity of the situation becomes more apparent with reports indicating the detection of CWD in approximately 800 samples collected from deer, elk, and moose across the state of Wyoming last year. Breanna Ball from Wyoming's Game and Fish Department revealed that the infection rate marked a notable increase compared to previous years, underscoring the urgency of addressing the issue.



Adding to the concerns is the apparent spread of the disease to Yellowstone National Park in recent months. Dr. Thomas Roffe, former chief of animal health for the United States Federal Fish & Wildlife Service, highlighted the significance of the park's ecosystem, supporting the most extensive and diverse array of large wild mammals on the continent. The potential impact on such a critical ecological hotspot raises heightened fears about the broader implications of the 'zombie deer disease' outbreak.



As scientists grapple with the complexities of CWD and its potential threat to both wildlife and human populations, the urgent need for comprehensive research, surveillance, and public health measures becomes evident. The unfolding situation underscores the delicate balance between ecological conservation and safeguarding public health in the face of emerging wildlife diseases.



MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107660374