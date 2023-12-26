UN Names Sigrid Kaag Of The Netherlands Senior Gaza Humanitarian Coordinator

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2720 (2023).

In this role, she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza, and will also establish a UN mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through States which are not party to the conflict, UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press statement.

In executing these functions, she will be supported by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS). Kaag is expected to begin her assignment on 8 January 2024, he said.

Kaag brings a wealth of experience in political, humanitarian and development affairs, as well as in diplomacy. Most recently, she served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and first female Minister of Finance in the Dutch government since January 2022, he added.

Prior to this, she was Dutch Minister for Trade and Development Cooperation from October 2017 until May 2021, and Minister for Foreign Affairs until September 2021. Sigrid Kaag was elected party leader of the social liberal party D66 in September 2020 and she stepped down from that position in August 2023. She led her party to victory in the elections of March 2021.

Kaag has held a wide range of senior positions in the United Nations system. From 2015 to 2017, she was the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and from 2013 to 2015, she was Special Coordinator of the Joint Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations Mission in Syria.

She served as Assistant Secretary-General with the United Nations Development Programme from 2010 to 2013 and as Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Jordan from 2007 to 2010. (end)

