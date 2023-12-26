In A Reversal, Japan To Send Patriot Missiles To US

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A storm of criticism and justification has erupted over the Japanese government's decision to sell Patriot surface-to-air guided missiles made in Japan to the US. Widely seen as an effort to restock an American arsenal depleted by shipments to Ukraine, it has raised doubts over the Biden administration's proclaimed commitment to the security of Japan and the Asia-Pacific.

It is also part of a policy aimed at building up Japan's defense industry by turning the once-pacifist country into an exporter of weapons. Under revised guidelines for the overseas transfer of military equipment approved by Japan's National Security Council on December 22, weapons made in Japan under foreign license may now be shipped to the country from which the license was received. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries makes Patriot missiles under license from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Japan's basic Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology do not allow the export of deadly weapons to countries involved in armed conflict, but they do permit indirect lethal support of the NATO proxy war in Ukraine and the depletion of Japan's own stock of defense equipment at the request of the US.

According to NHK, Japan's national broadcaster,“The exports come at Washington's request. Sources close to Japan's Defense Ministry say the US wants to make up for a shortage of Patriot missiles it faces due to its military assistance to Ukraine.”

Jennifer Kavanagh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called the decision short-sighted.“Most assessments,” she said,“suggest that Japan doesn't have enough air defense to defend its own air bases in the event of a Chinese attack. To draw down its stocks further incurs a significant risk.”