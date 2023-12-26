Ghazni: Only 1 Middle School Exists In Entire Nawa District

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI (Pajhwok): Nearly all school–agedchildren are deprived of education in Nawa districtof southern Ghazni province, tribal elders said on Tuesday.

There are 500 small and big villages in Nawa district and only one middle school exists in the entire district.

A tribal elder of Nawa district, Mohammad Abid,told Pajhwok Afghan News they had shared this issue with government authorities several times during the past two decades, but their demand for education facilities was turned down due the wars in the area.

He said they recently purchased a piece of land at their own expenses and were trying to build a school building on the land.

He added:“Local residents were not ready to send their children to schools in the past, but now that peace is established, we want our boys and girls to be educated and we ask the government to pay attention to our problems.”

A school teacher Matiullah told Pajhwok no basic services could be provided to the district during the past two decades and its residents facedmany challenges including lack of education facilities for their children.

Mohammad Aref, another teacher, asked the government of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan(IEA) to build schools and provide the children with education facilities.

Local officials admit problems plaguing theeducational sector in Nawa district since years.

Ghazni governor Amin Jan Omari told Pajwhok shortage of professional teachers and educationfacilities was a common issue in the country.

He blamed the previous government for the current state of education in Nawa district.

He said:“This is true that the residents of Nawa district are deprived of education facilities and it is an undeveloped area.”

According to the governor, they have shared this issue with high level authorities of the government and hoped the issue will be addressed.

aw/ma

Visits: 19