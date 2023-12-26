WFI Election Row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjun Awards

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after India's ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh decided to take retirement and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award, another top wrestler Vinesh Phogat wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that she is returning Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjun award. The development comes as the top wrestlers protested against the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in which Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, won the post of President Bhushan is accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers including minors during his tenure as WFI chief. India's top wrestlers led a month-long protest against the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, after which he stepped down from his post pressure from the protesting wrestlers and criticism around the elections of WFI, the Sports Ministry decided to suspend the newly formed wrestling federation on Sunday. The government asked the Indian Olympic Association to form an interim panel to run WFI. The move was seen as an action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his close associates wrestlers don't seem to be satisfied with the suspension of WFI as they demand action against Brij Bhushan. Sakshee Malikkh was optimistic about the future and she also hinted at possible reconsideration of her retirement decision, but Bajrang Punia cleared that he will not take back his Padma Shri until complete justice is delivered Phogat's return to the prestigious awards is a clear signal for the government that the protests will continue in some form or other until action is taken against Brij Bhushan, who still maintains his position as a BJP MP in Lok Sabha.'Will talk to PM Modi, explore legal options': Sanjay SinghAfter the suspension of WFI, Sanjay Singh denied any close association with Brij Bhushan and said he would talk to PM Modi about the suspension and may even explore legal options if the issue isn't resolved through dialogue.\"We will speak to the Central government, we will speak to PM Modi and the Sports Minister. The future of children is getting ruined, some members of the executive committee will go and talk,\" Sanjay Singh said.\"When the New Federation was formed, he (Brijbhushan Singh) was sent off and today he said that he has retired from wrestling, Sakshi Malik has also retired...both of them have retired, so now both should let the federation run peacefully, wrestling has stopped, every time nationals come, activities are stopped, He (Brijbushan Singh) and I are from different communities, then how can we be relatives? When he was the president of the federation, I was joint secretary, there has been a bond and friendship from that time between us,\" he added.



