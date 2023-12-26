Emirates Post Group launches commemorative stamp to celebrate Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2023 – Emirates Post Group Company (EPG), in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), issued a commemorative stamp featuring the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is aimed at showcasing the captivating natural beauty of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the diverse natural heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

This commemorative stamp is part of a series of stamps dedicated to the country’s natural reserves, highlighting the efforts to protect the UAE’s unique environment. It reflects EPG’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the natural ecosystems.

H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “We are proud to issue this commemorative stamp in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD). It underscores our dedication to preserving natural diversity and supporting nature tourism, aligning with the UAE’s global tourism goals.”

H.E. Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Emirates Post Group to launch a stamp featuring the image of one of the prominent and stunning natural reserves in the UAE. This step underscores the dedicated efforts led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and EAD Chairman, in overseeing such initiatives. The environmental initiatives and projects undertaken by the Agency, in partnership with various stakeholders, exemplify our commitment to preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, these efforts serve as a means to promote eco-tourism in the region.”

Located 45 kilometres east of Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve serves as a prime example of the UAE’s commitment to preserving its natural wonders and promoting Ecotourism. Covering seven square kilometres, it boasts over 1,700 fossil dunes, making it the first of its kind in the UAE and the West Asia region. The reserve also has the highest concentration of fossil sand dunes in a single location in Abu Dhabi.

Recognised as a geological monument by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the reserve is on track for UNESCO Global Geopark status, reflecting its geological significance with various experts theorising that they formed during the Ice Age dating back to around 120 thousand years ago. These fossil sand dunes provide a glimpse into the ever-changing natural world. The distinctive shapes of these formations in the Al Wathba area are results of an intricate interplay between wind force and sediment supply.





MENAFN26122023003685011158ID1107658419