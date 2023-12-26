Maersk to recommence Red Sea operations amid US-led naval protection

(MENAFN) Maersk, a leading shipping company, has announced its intention to recommence vessel operations through the Red Sea following the initiation of a U.S.-led multinational naval operation aimed at safeguarding shipping routes from potential attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The disruptions caused by Houthi assaults have significantly impeded maritime traffic through crucial channels like the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, which serve as vital conduits for transporting commodities such as oil, natural gas, grains, and various consumer goods between Europe and Asia.



In a recent statement, Maersk conveyed its acknowledgment of the operationalization of the multi-national security initiative, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). This development signals a pivotal step towards reinstating maritime commerce through the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden corridor and revitalizing the use of the Suez Canal as a pivotal transit point between Asia and Europe. Maersk further articulated its proactive stance, indicating that it is diligently formulating plans to facilitate the passage of its vessels through these strategic waterways, with an emphasis on ensuring operational efficiency and safety.



The Houthi rebels, who have garnered support from Iran and gained control over Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014, have been a significant source of instability in the region. Their sporadic yet intensified targeting of vessels, particularly those associated with or perceived to be linked to Israel, has escalated tensions and posed considerable risks to maritime operations. This increased maritime threat has compelled prominent shipping entities like Maersk to circumnavigate the Red Sea, opting instead for routes around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. Such strategic diversions have not only extended voyage durations by potentially one to two weeks but have also escalated associated operational costs, including fuel and insurance expenditures.

MENAFN26122023000045015682ID1107658319