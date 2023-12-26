Arms, Drone Production: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss planning for the next year and supplies for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The President of Ukraine heard reports by the Strategic Industries Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and approvals by the General Staff. The meeting participants discussed the distribution of orders and expanding the range of producers.

“Now, hundreds of companies have already been involved in the key industries, and I am grateful to each company that provides the desired result for our warriors. The year 2024 should be a time of significant growth in domestic defense production. We provide contracting and budget,” Zelensky emphasized.

In his words, special attention was paid to the production of all types of drones, namely FPV drones, and ammunition for them.

“Ukraine must become capable of providing all the necessary drone needs,” Zelensky added.

The Head of State also listened to reports by the Commander-in-Chief and sector commanders regarding the situation on the battlefield, i.e. specific positions and needs.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukraine's Air Force for another Russian warship destroyed last night.

“The occupiers will have no peaceful place in Ukraine,” Zelensky stressed.